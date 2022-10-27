Taco John’s® Partners with Qu POS to Revamp Technology Stack

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taco John’s — the quick service chain that trademarked “Taco Tuesdays” — has teamed up with the point-of-sale software solution Qu to deploy a new, unified commerce platform.

Striving to deliver consistent, data-driven experiences across multiple channels, Taco John’s is leveraging Qu’s fully-integrated product suite – from POS and kitchen display (KDS), to kiosk, drive-thru, and curbside systems.

Taco John’s saw significant pivots to off-premises and drive-thru during the pandemic, emphasizing the need for a modern, agile, cloud-based system focused on quick-service restaurant (QSR) enterprises. Qu’s decoupled front and back end allow franchisees and corporate teams to easily make changes to menus and pricing – bolstered by strong stability, in-store cloud redundancy, and Qu’s ‘last-man-standing’ model.

“Qu’s triple redundant enterprise cloud model has alleviated the fear of our system going down,” said Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel.

“Our franchisees love the new system because of its speed of training and improved stability, whether using the drive-thru, kiosk or counter. With Qu’s ‘Flex’ POS and their standalone kiosks, our local teams can pivot to self-service ordering when they see fit, maximizing efficiencies based on demand and staffing levels,” noted Creel.

Tapping into Qu’s unique single-menu management and enterprise portal, Taco John’s corporate teams enjoy the ability to dynamically administer LTOs and make multi-channel changes in one place, saving enormous time and resources. Qu’s omni-channel KDS provides a 360 degree view of all order channels, on-prem and off-prem, in real time, empowering the staff to communicate with guests about their order at the push of a button – further aligning the order-taking and production process.

Director of Restaurant Technology, Steve Smyth, added “Our operators and franchisees get real-time data from Qu’s mobile “Notify” app, delivering insights needed to optimize in-store operations and better handle peaks and valleys over the course of the day.”

In addition to using Qu’s data-driven commerce engine for the guest ordering experience and kitchen production, Taco John’s selected DecisionLogic for back-office and inventory management. The fully integrated front and back of house systems help better manage operations and performance so the brand can continue growing and serving guests effectively – while getting insights on sales and labor to further boost margins.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 7 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2022” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Qu

Qu is the restaurant technology company evolving POS, responsibly, for a more sustainable future. With the industry’s first unified commerce platform, Qu’s fully integrated products go beyond fragmented ordering and tech experiences to create healthier connections for restaurant operating teams and their many stakeholders.

Focused on enterprise quick service (QSR) and fast-casual chains, our mission is to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into restaurant chains, enabling operators to seize new opportunities and improve profit margins - one order at a time. Above all else, Qu prides itself on responsible partnerships rooted in financial and moral stewardship for the restaurant industry.

Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors that have also backed Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Dropbox. Visit www.qubeyond.com.