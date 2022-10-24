Xilam Animation Scores New Broadcast Deals for Oggy Oggy

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (ISIN Code: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL) (Paris:XIL), Academy Award®-nominated French animation studio Xilam Animation has secured a wave of new international broadcast deals for its hit CGI preschool comedy Oggy Oggy (156 x 7’) following the success of the show’s first season on Netflix since it debuted globally in August 2021. The new broadcast partners for Oggy Oggy include Clan/RTVE (Spain), RTS (French-speaking Switzerland), Hop! (Israel), Sony YAY! (India), Daekyo TV (South Korea) and E-Junior (UEA).

These new deals add to Oggy Oggy’s scheduled launch from this month on previously announced key European linear broadcasters, including Channel 5’s Milkshake! (UK), Toggolino/RTL Kids (Germany), Frisbee (Italy) and France Télévisions (France).

On the consumer products side, Simba Dickie Group will start rolling out its Oggy Oggy master toy range, which features a colourful collection of plush, figurines, playsets and vehicles, in stores across France, Germany and Italy this Autumn. Xilam has also just launched a dedicated Oggy Oggy e-shop featuring Simba’s products and exclusive items across apparel, puzzles and cushions, and the brand will feature at Kidexpo – Paris’s largest family event running 27-30 October – with the costume character participating in live shows. The upcoming linear broadcast and merchandise roll-out is being supported by an extensive marketing campaign including in-store activations, digital partnerships, and social media and influencer activity

Morgann Favennec, EVP Distribution at Xilam Animation, said: “Oggy Oggy has generated a fantastic response from preschoolers and families all around the world as they have warmly welcomed this fun, adorable and charming series into their hearts and homes. As Oggy Oggy continues to gain momentum, we’re excited to significantly bolster the show’s international footprint with a growing line-up of leading broadcasters and to bring even more young audiences this fresh iteration of our iconic Oggy and the Cockroaches franchise, as well as giving them a chance to recreate all their favourite episodes with Simba Dickie Group’s imaginative toy range.”

Created by Xilam Animation’s Jean Cayrol and Cédric Guarneri, Oggy Oggy is a colourful CG preschool spin-off to Xilam’s iconic Oggy and the Cockroaches franchise. The series sees a young Oggy freed from the ceaseless tyranny of the cockroaches and living in a fantasy world inhabited by a vibrant community of cats.

