Intelinair, Yara North America Collaborate to Further Optimize Nitrogen Use Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelinair and Yara North America have announced a collaboration to bring together the nitrogen modeling power of Adapt-N® with the analytical power of Intelinair’s AGMRI®. This unique offering will further support ag retailers, crop consultants and farmers in optimizing nitrogen use efficiency in their corn crops.

“ Through a combination of Intelinair’s AGMRI early season analytics around stand establishment and crop health, coupled with Yara’s Adapt-N science-based nitrogen modeling, we will enhance nitrogen management for corn for the next growing season,” stated Tim Hassinger, Intelinair CEO. “ Additionally, through this collaboration nitrogen insights will be automatically generated throughout the growing season and customized to management zones within each field. Farmers can adjust if needed to fit their budget, forecast and management approach.”

Through AGMRI’s integration with the John Deere Operations Center, this variable rate information can be sent to the machine to precisely apply the right amount of nitrogen in precisely the right place to optimize the yield potential of each corn plant, ensuring an optimized nitrogen use efficiency and a more sustainably grown crop.

“ Improving economic, agronomic, and environmental outcomes for our customers is paramount at Yara. The integration of Adapt-N with Intelinair’s AGMRI allows automated insights to further refine the Adapt-N model and create improved outcomes for our joint customers,” said Bret Shaw, digital sales and commercialization development manager, Yara North America. “ This integration fundamentally changes the way that nitrogen modeling is applied to the corn cropping system, the value this brings to the market will be immediately evident by allowing farmers to adjust their nitrogen needs based on the most accurate and timely data possible.”

This integration is an additional feature within Intelinair’s AGMRI® product and the option to use Adapt-N and AGMRI® independently of each other will remain available to customers.

About IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc. is an automated crop intelligence company that leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling farmers to make improved decisions. The company’s flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers’ smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, preserve yield potential, capture learnings for the next season, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit agmri.com.

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. For more information, visit www.Yara.us.

®Trademark of IntelinAir, Inc.

Adapt-N is a service provided by Yara North America, Inc.