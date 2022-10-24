Lincoln Financial Launches Candid Conversations on Workplace Benefits

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During National Retirement Security Month, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) invites employers to join the conversation on timely topics that impact how employees view benefits. Through a series of “Candid Conversations,” they can learn more about guaranteed income, supporting their employees’ well-being and employee retention from industry experts.

“We value personalized service and having an open dialogue with those we serve, and these Candid Conversations are a natural extension of that,” said Ralph Ferraro, senior vice president, president of Retirement Plan Services. “Through these videos, plan sponsors can learn more about topics impacting them today and how to meet their employees’ needs along every step of their retirement journey.”

Guaranteed income

Since the passage of the SECURE Act, adding a guaranteed retirement income option to an employer-sponsored retirement plan has never been easier. These solutions can help attract and retain employees by making the employer’s benefits program more beneficial. Our research indicates that more than seven in 10 workers surveyed say that in an ideal world, all employers would offer an in-plan guaranteed income investment option1.

In this video, members of the Lincoln team discuss growing employee interest, how plan sponsors can benefit and the importance of prudent decision-making process.

Well-being support

Workers are more stressed than ever, which is affecting productivity and morale and contributing to the “Great Resignation.” In fact, 55% of survey respondents listed burn-out as their top two reason for planning a job change2.

In this video, two doctors, who have spent years studying how mental and physical health affect employment, discuss new research, the importance of employer benefits in supporting well-being and how those benefits can help with hiring and retention.

Employee retention

No industry is unaffected by the "Great Resignation," but your retirement plan can be a useful staffing tool. In a recent study, 60% of workers shared that a retirement plan is important to them when evaluating a job change2.

In this video, our team discusses plan enhancements that can attract job seekers and engagement strategies that help encourage current employees to stay.

