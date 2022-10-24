CoreChain Partners with BillGO to improve speed and remove paper checks

FORT COLLINS, Colo. & NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreChain Technologies, the first digital B2B payments network built on blockchain, and BillGO, one of the industry’s largest bill payment platforms and fintech trailblazer, today announced they have partnered to enhance the delivery of payments through CoreChain’s virtual card payments program and the management of supplier onboarding.

CoreChain’s virtual card payments program, integrated by BillGO, will allow any company to offer an encrypted, secure payments solution to enterprise clients. With no paper processing, a reduction in fraud risk and internal operational costs, and instant reconciliation of payments, CoreChain’s virtual card option, built on enterprise blockchain, creates new payment efficiencies for suppliers, while delivering a better customer experience. By transitioning companies away from inefficient legacy “paper check” based solutions to a modern digital payments tech stack, CoreChain is simplifying business procedures and helping companies boost profits through automation and blockchain-based security.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has awakened many industries to the efficiency and convenience of a virtual card program and ushered in greater demand for heightened security,” said Chris Aguas, Co-Founder and CEO of CoreChain Technologies. “BillGO operates at the forefront of virtual card adoption, delivering value-added services that make virtual cards a touchless, easier option for suppliers. A virtual card solution built on distributed ledger technology and the security of blockchain, like CoreChain, also brings next-generation transparency and fraud protection to the virtual card programs being integrated by BillGO. CoreChain is the value-add that the virtual card market is demanding most.”

Available as a white label platform, CoreChain allows any ERP or Business Process Automation software company, or even banks and other payment networks, to offer an embedded B2B payments solution to its enterprise clients. CoreChain’s distributed ledger technology provides a tamper-proof record for every buyer-supplier transaction, and an immutable source of truth for transactions with perfect visibility to both parties.

CoreChain’s payments solution also unlocks opportunities to finance accounts receivable held in unpaid invoices that age toward settlement due dates, frequently 30 to 120 days in arrears. This enables small businesses to gain access to the cash they need without relying on a traditional bank loan, but by aligning with their customers.

“CoreChain is on the cutting edge of B2B payments technology, checking all of the boxes that suppliers want in a modern virtual card program - and then some,” said Cindy O’Neill, President, and General Manager of BillGO’s Biller Solutions. “Together with CoreChain we can better support and enable suppliers to automate their manual payment processes, unlock valuable time, working capital and choice. It’s a technology that will certainly help drive the adoption of virtual card payments in industries that may have previously resisted these types of programs.”

About CoreChain

Launched in September 2020 and led by proven FinTech and blockchain entrepreneurs, CoreChain is the first digital B2B payments network built on blockchain, and is building a network of networks, which enables businesses to pay other businesses securely, quickly, and efficiently compared to legacy methods, while unlocking lending opportunities for suppliers to finance working capital tied up in approved, but unpaid invoices.

CoreChain uses enterprise blockchain technology to automate the exchange of transaction data and funds within a secure environment, using a trust network-of-networks, empowering B2B Marketplaces and B2B Software Platforms with $5 to $50 billion per year in existing commerce volume to offer payments and financing services to their buyers and suppliers via our API-centric, white-label platform.

For more information, visit: http://CoreChain.tech

About BillGO

Driven by the core belief that everyone deserves access to a healthy financial future, BillGO’s award-winning real-time bill management and payments platform transforms the dreaded necessity of managing and paying bills into an opportunity for financial well-being. BillGO empowers over 32 million consumers, thousands of financial institutions & fintechs to seamlessly make payments to over 170,000 supplier endpoints – transforming the way people make and receive payments. By combining speed, choice and intelligence with simple integration, BillGO is accelerating and delivering a new way to bill pay.

Visit BillGO.com and find out why it’s GO time.