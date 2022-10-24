C&S Wholesale Grocers Partners with RELEX Solutions to Support Smart Forecasting Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., (C&S) an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States has selected RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and planning solutions to further strengthen their planning processes. RELEX will help streamline C&S’s technical landscape for demand forecasting and automatic replenishment, which will not only enhance the customer experience but also drive C&S’s long-term growth plans with a scalable technology solution.

“C&S is continuously innovating every aspect of our operations to enhance our customer’s experience. With RELEX we will be able to better predict and plan for their needs – today and in the future – with a flexible and agile technical solution that will grow with our Company,” said Michael Papaleo, Executive Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S ultimately selected RELEX based on its strong track record of successful implementations. RELEX will offer C&S transparency and flexibility in its supply chain management, which will enable highly accurate planning. RELEX and C&S will begin testing the new system in early 2023.

“C&S and RELEX have a similar culture of improvement and dedication to optimization. That makes us the right partner for C&S because RELEX offers a completely customized solution that is tailored to their specific needs,” said Frank Lord, CRO at RELEX Solutions. “RELEX will help C&S strengthen its inventory management and forecast accuracy, which will ultimately drive it’s long-term growth.”

“The selection of RELEX as part of our roadmap for application modernization will help in advancing C&S’s digital transformation strategy, which will improve capabilities for both our employees and partners,” said Sudhakar Lingineni, Chief Information Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. “This solution will provide a unified, adaptable and scalable platform with state-of-the art AI / ML for forecasting, buying and replenishment as part of the integrated supply chain optimization initiative.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.