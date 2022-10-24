Echosens and ChronWell Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership Between FibroScan and LIVErHEALTHY to Improve Patient Outcomes and Cost Savings

WALTHAM, Mass. & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echosens North America, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan® portfolio of solutions, and ChronWell, a digital health and therapeutics company targeting metabolic conditions like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announce an exclusive strategic partnership to offer LIVErHEALTHY™ in conjunction with FibroScan. Under this exclusive agreement, Echosens and ChronWell will expand digital collaboration between their platforms and co-promote FibroScan and LIVErHEALTHY, respectively, as the preferred non-invasive testing and digital therapeutic platform for NAFLD and NASH.

“NAFLD and NASH remain a silent and dangerous epidemic for over 80 million Americans,” says Joe Rubinsztain, CEO, ChronWell. “We are proud to partner with Echosens to offer healthcare providers and payers a scalable and cost-effective way to identify and treat those suffering from this alarming condition.”

NAFLD, a common metabolic liver disease caused by fat accumulation in the liver, and its more severe form NASH, are ‘silent’ diseases and asymptomatic in their early stages. As a result, many go undiagnosed. Between 5-12% of people with NASH will progress to cirrhosis, late-stage scarring in the liver. Liver damage from cirrhosis generally can't be reversed unless diagnosed and treated earlier in the disease progression.

“This strategic partnership is a powerful combination that reflects our collective commitment to ending the epidemic of fatty liver disease and halting the progression of NAFLD/NASH,” says Jon Gingrich, CEO of Echosens North America. “LIVErHEALTHY complements our FibroScan platform, which includes solutions for hospitals, clinics, and private practices. Together, these important tools will support liver programs to ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

The risk of progression to advanced liver disease, including liver cancer, is higher in people with NASH than in the general population, and NASH is predicted to be the leading cause of liver transplantation by 2030. Moreover, NASH increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Currently, no treatment is globally approved for the treatment of NASH, and patients with NASH are left with very few management options.

“Early assessment, detection and monitoring of liver disease hold the key to preventing this disease,” Gingrich continues. “Working collaboratively with our partners, we can demonstrate to payers, employers and other entities at risk for the cost of healthcare, that LIVErHEALTHY plus FibroScan is a cost-effective approach to diagnosing and treating NAFLD/NASH. With shared dedication and alignment to value-based care, we look forward to supporting the marketplace as it prepares for the entry of specialty pharmaceuticals.”

About Echosens

Echosens, the developer of FibroScan®, is an innovative high-technology company offering a full range of products and services supporting physicians in their assessment and management of patients with chronic liver diseases. FibroScan is supported by over 3,500 peer-reviewed publications and 160 international guidelines. Examinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and many insurance plans. For more information, please visit https://www.echosens.com/.

About ChronWell

ChronWell is a digital health and therapeutics company targeting metabolic conditions like NAFLD and NASH through LIVErHEALTHY™, its digital health platform. ChronWell offers healthcare providers and payors a highly automated, scalable and profitable solution to detect and manage NAFLD using clinical best-practices in partnership with the leading diagnostic and therapeutic leaders in the field. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit chronwell.com.