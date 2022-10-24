Godspeed Capital-Backed SilverEdge Partners with Counter Threat Solutions

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SilverEdge Government Solutions (“SilverEdge”) today announced it has partnered with Counter Threat Solutions, LLC (“CTS”), a leading provider of all source and counterintelligence analysis, identity intelligence, and enterprise IT and data management solutions, which include sophisticated software development and engineering and niche ServiceNow capabilities. The partnership furthers SilverEdge’s objective of serving as the cyber, software, intelligence, and technology solutions provider of choice for the U.S. Intelligence Community (“IC”).

“ We are excited to welcome the CTS team to the SilverEdge family,” said Robert Miller, CEO of SilverEdge. “ By combining CTS’ capabilities with SilverEdge’s existing cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions, we are increasing our cleared workforce to approximately 450 engineers and technical staff whose primary focus is to provide our intelligence customers with the tools required to support critical mission needs."

Founded in 2015 and based in Reston, Virginia, CTS provides technology solutions and related services to key U.S. intelligence agencies. Led by CEO Theresa Keith, a U.S. Army intelligence veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the IC, CTS employs more than 100 technical and mission support specialists, nearly 100% of whom hold high-level security clearances. The company will continue to operate with its current leadership under the SilverEdge platform.

Theresa Keith said, “ We are thrilled to be joining SilverEdge, whose tremendous resources, qualified team, and extensive capabilities will enable us to continue to grow our business rapidly and provide additional opportunities for our people. Our team looks forward to working together as part of SilverEdge, contributing our specialized expertise to expand our shared capabilities, and growing our talent pool to serve national security interests and our IC customers.”

Douglas T. Lake, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner at Godspeed, remarked, “ The addition of CTS to SilverEdge’s comprehensive suite of offerings further enhances the growth potential of the platform as it continues to scale into the leading technology and cybersecurity solutions provider for critical U.S. Intelligence agencies and select mission-oriented Department of Defense customers.”

Nathaniel Fogg, Partner at Godspeed, added, “ Following SilverEdge’s recent acquisition of QVine, bringing CTS on board alongside will help to further bolster our commitment to the Intelligence Community. We welcome Theresa and her team to SilverEdge and are excited to be partnering with them.”

CTS was advised by the McLean Group. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed.

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions, LLC (“CTS”) is a leading technology services and solutions company providing mission-focused subject matter experts in all source and counterintelligence analysis, enterprise IT and data management, and identity intelligence services to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. Learn more about CTS at www.ctstruenorth.com.

About SilverEdge

SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative and proprietary cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s seasoned team of cybersecurity experts, software developers and engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and work to empower America’s defenders with the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest challenges. SilverEdge is based in Columbia, MD. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.