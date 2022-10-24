Markacy Supports FEED With eCommerce Technology Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markacy, a digital strategy and marketing firm headquartered in New York City, was engaged by FEED, an impact driven lifestyle brand making bags, accessories and home goods. Founded by Lauren Bush Lauren in 2007, FEED goods give millions of meals to children around the globe, through the brands on-the-ground partners. Markacy’s work will be focused on elevating the brand's website infrastructure for the next stage of growth.

“The fashion industry is evolving and customers want to know the backstory behind what they are buying. The FEED mission is amazing, and in addition to making high quality products they have donated over 126 million meals. It's our job to help them tell that story digitally in a way that a new customer can understand, resonate with and be motivated to shop and learn more,” said Tucker Matheson, Co-Founder of Markacy. Markacy’s deep expertise in direct-to-consumer, Shopify website development and experience working with fashion brands like Hobo Bags, Tamara Mellon, Richer Poorer, and KJUS ensures a differentiated perspective for advising and supporting FEED.”

Scarlet Batchelor, CMO added: “What stands out to me about Markacy is that they are always listening for my business needs and timelines and being strategic with how they accomplish those goals. It's also refreshing working with a technology partner that knows paid media, creative and CRM to ensure that our final website is optimized for all traffic.”

About Markacy

Markacy is a digital strategy firm helping brands launch, grow and scale, by developing and executing cross-channel strategies. Specializing in finance, media, strategic planning, creative, and marketing operations, the company is headquartered in New York City with teams in multiple cities including Boston and Los Angeles. Visit us at Markacy.com.