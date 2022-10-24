Third Annual Gloat Live Conference Returns Nov. 2-3 with Most Trailblazing Program Yet; Event to Take Place In-Person and Virtually

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gloat, the leading provider of Workforce Agility, announced today that its Gloat Live summit is back for its third year—with both in-person and virtual components for the first time. Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington are among the visionaries participating in Gloat Live 2022, which will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as well as online on Nov. 2-3. The conference will bring together top industry leaders, workforce planning specialists, and talent marketplace experts to examine the challenges and opportunities in both the present and future of work.

Gloat Live will feature thought-provoking breakout sessions, Q&As, keynotes, presentations, and panels. Attendees will walk away with an actionable understanding of how to make workforce skills the driver of their management strategies while bringing out the best of their people.

“Nowadays, the best-constructed workplaces and workforces are guided by progressive models that challenge the status quo,” said Ben Reuveni, Gloat CEO and co-founder. “Gloat Live brings together the most forward-thinking leaders and innovative ideas so we can steer the industry forward in a way that enables businesses and people to adapt and thrive.”

Gloat Live’s keynote sessions will include:

An address by Al Gore , former U.S. vice president and current chairman of Generation Investment Management, about our collective opportunity to create a more sustainable and equitable talent ecosystem. The presentation will be followed by a conversation between Mr. Gore and Gloat Vice President of Insights and Impact Jeff Schwartz about the future of work and the worker at the intersection of market uncertainty; the changing nature of jobs, skills, and careers; and climate change.

, former U.S. vice president and current chairman of Generation Investment Management, about our collective opportunity to create a more sustainable and equitable talent ecosystem. The presentation will be followed by a conversation between Mr. Gore and Gloat Vice President of Insights and Impact about the future of work and the worker at the intersection of market uncertainty; the changing nature of jobs, skills, and careers; and climate change. A discussion with Arianna Huffington , founder and CEO of Thrive Global, and Lucrecia Borgonovo , chief talent and organizational effectiveness officer of Mastercard on how contemporary employers must be empathetic to their people’s holistic career plans—not just their current job description—by providing the tools and flexibility they need to be their best selves.

, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, and , chief talent and organizational effectiveness officer of Mastercard on how contemporary employers must be empathetic to their people’s holistic career plans—not just their current job description—by providing the tools and flexibility they need to be their best selves. A keynote by Josh Bersin, founder and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, uncovering how today’s workforce trends necessitate a more creative, even disruptive approach to HR and how we manage work.

In addition, over 25 C-level business and HR leaders are slated to present at Gloat Live. Sessions will include:

A panel of CHROs who have led the way in adapting to the new reality of work and navigated continuous disruption and uncertainty.

Customer impact stories about the need to transform our approaches to managing talent, work and careers.

A fireside chat about activating the future of work today and embracing a new talent model for the next generation.

Expert deep dives into how to create change and readiness; how talent mobility can supercharge recruiting and talent resource strategies; the journey of getting organizational buy-in to a talent marketplace and workforce agility platform; what it takes to build a skills-based organization; and how internal talent mobility can empower women in the workplace.

