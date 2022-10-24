Kapitus Selects Mambu to Deliver Modern Lending Solutions for SMBs

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the Money20/20 conference, Kapitus, a leading provider of financing to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced it has selected Mambu’s cloud banking platform as its technology foundation. Kapitus will leverage Mambu’s low-code, composable lending engine to achieve a faster time-to-market as it evolves the commercial lending space.

Since it launched in 2006, Kapitus has empowered over 50,000 small businesses with more than $4 billion in funding. With Mambu as its core banking system, Kapitus can service and manage a growing number of client contracts, while releasing new financing solutions for SMBs.

“Our aim is to save small businesses time and money, while eliminating stress from the financing experience. As technology evolves, so do the opportunities to better serve this group. With Mambu as our cloud banking platform, we are poised to react in real-time to our customers’ evolving needs,” said Andrew Reiser, CEO, Kapitus. “We chose Mambu because its user interface makes it easy for someone with little to no coding experience to create financial products. Together, we look forward to building a convenient, differentiated financing experience for our customers.”

“Small businesses are a diverse group, and Kapitus has a well-earned reputation for delivering financial services that cater to their unique needs,” said Robin Smith, VP of North America, Mambu. “With Mambu, Kapitus can expand on this mission with ease to support even more business owners as they launch or grow their business. Our platform is composable, and operates from a low- to no-code environment, which means that almost anyone, even those with a strict finance background can design and deliver financial products. The future is bright as we strengthen our partnership and help Kapitus as it expands its product offering.”

About Kapitus

Founded in 2006, Kapitus is one of the most experienced and trusted names in small business financing. As both a direct lender and a marketplace with an expansive network of financing partners offering a variety of products, Kapitus has provided over $4 billion in growth capital to over 50,000 small businesses. Kapitus, either directly or through trusted partners, offers products tailored to the needs of every small business including term loans, sales-based financing, SBA loans, equipment leases and revolving lines of credit.

About Mambu

Mambu is the world’s only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu has 900 employees that support 230 customers in over 65 countries - including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, OakNorth, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank. www.mambu.com