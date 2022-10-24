TreviPay Partners with BlueSnap to Integrate Trade Credit and Invoicing Card Processing Solutions for Global B2B Businesses

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, today announced its partnership with BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration technology company, to add card-based payments processing for B2B eCommerce merchants and marketplaces to its platform. The partnership will enable a fully integrated payments solution for businesses seeking trade credit and card processing within one unified checkout solution.

As sales from digital channels continue to rise, B2B companies are looking for innovative payment solutions. With the integrated offering, online merchants of all sizes will now have access to a complete, consolidated solution that offers both trade credit and card-based payments processing through a single payment vendor. Participating merchants on TreviPay’s networks will also gain access to comprehensive reporting and consolidated data to support simpler reconciliation.

“Merchants continue to be innovative and disruptive to better meet buyer expectations in today’s digital environment,” said Brandon Spear, CEO at TreviPay. “To support this shift, TreviPay’s unified payment and invoicing solution was built for all B2B eCommerce merchants and marketplaces to eliminate management of multiple payments vendors and manual reconciliation of transactions.”

Combining TreviPay’s expertise in B2B payments and invoicing with BlueSnap’s strong global payment card acceptance, merchants can eliminate business checkout friction and increase conversions. For infrequent buyers making smaller purchases or who do not qualify for trade credit eCommerce and marketplace merchants can now provide a payment option for all business buyers with one comprehensive checkout solution. Both types of B2B payment transactions will appear in TreviPay’s consolidated report to keep accounts updated in real-time and to ensure data transfers with each transaction.

“We are excited to partner with TreviPay, a leader in B2B payments, to further simplify the complexities of business payments,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO at BlueSnap. “Through this tailored approach to payments orchestration for business buyers, merchants can condense the number of payments vendors, and secure stickier buyer relationships by offering both trade credit and credit card options with invoices.”

About TreviPay

TreviPay is the global B2B payments and invoicing network built to optimize trade between buyers and sellers. With more than four decades of experience building networks, TreviPay is the preferred B2B payment method of corporate buyers and sellers globally, processing $6 billion in transaction volume across 32 countries, 19 currencies and 90,000 active buyers. TreviPay gives clients the power to offer trade credit, and is trusted by major brands – with 80,000 selling locations – to deliver invoices with net terms and guaranteed payment across all sales and distribution channels. TreviPay has created the only fully managed payment and invoicing network to support B2B commerce of the future. For more information, visit trevipay.com.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.