RS Technologies and Energy Impact Partners Announce Strategic Investment to Expand Utility Structures Capacity

CALGARY, Alberta & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RS Technologies Inc. (RS), a portfolio company of Werklund Growth Fund L.P. (Werklund), and New York-based Energy Impact Partners (EIP) today announced an equity investment of more than CA$150 million to accelerate the continued expansion of RS Technologies’ industry-leading utility structure manufacturing business in North America.

RS designs, engineers, and manufactures composite poles, crossarms, structures and related products for the electric utility transmission and distribution sectors. The company’s products offer greater fire and storm resiliency, safer operation, and lower total life-cycle costs relative to traditional wood, steel or concrete products. Achieving a service life of up to 120 years, RS products are installed at more than 460 utility customers across 28 countries in some of the most severe weather regions in the world. With the company’s deep materials science capabilities, RS is the only composite structure manufacturer using 100% polyurethane resin, enabling the creation of custom formulations that address various applications and outperform alternatives. The company’s PowerON line of composite poles is becoming the industry standard to mitigate the impacts of extreme fire and storm events and speed up grid restoration efforts.

“We are experiencing enormous demand from electric utilities working to update their systems to withstand more severe weather events such as those recently impacting the southeast U.S. and the Canadian Maritimes,” said George Kirby, CEO of RS Technologies. “This investment from Energy Impact Partners ensures that we can address today’s grid modernization needs and build capacity to be ready for future events.”

“We are very excited to partner with RS and enable their continued growth in providing advanced composite infrastructure solutions for a more sustainable grid. The company has already built and scaled an impressive business while having an incredibly positive impact on communities, and we look forward to working with the team and Werklund to continue their growth and expand into additional solutions for the utilities of the future,” said Steven Kantowitz, Partner at EIP. “Our significant investment in RS reflects EIP’s commitment to taking action in building a more resilient infrastructure, one of the pillars of our investment strategy.”

Energy Impact Partners was founded in 2015 by industry veterans on the premise of advancing the global energy transition. EIP’s collaborative model screens and scales innovative businesses across the energy landscape. With a core of influential utility partners, EIP has assembled an ecosystem of more than 30 corporations and industrials from key sectors such as the built environment, transportation, technology, industry, and finance – all with a common goal to progress the global economy towards a more resilient and sustainable future. The focus on resiliency and reliability, as well as the ability to drive value through their utility partnerships, makes EIP an ideal partner as RS continues to expand and grow.

“Having invested early in RS, we are extremely proud of the entire RS team for building the unparalleled leader in composite electric utility structure manufacturing,” said SeeHon Tung, Managing Director, Private Investments at Werklund Family Office Inc. Werklund Growth Fund L.P. retains majority ownership of RS. “This transaction enables RS to supply at scale, helping to fortify electric grids with mature products that will last for generations. We are thrilled to welcome EIP into the RS family.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as placement agent to RS Technologies.

About RS Technologies Inc.

RS designs, engineers, and manufactures composite utility poles and related products for the electric transmission and distribution sectors. By applying superior resin formulation, stringent quality processes, and dedicated utility servicing, RS is the global leader in composite utility structure design and manufacturing. The company’s PowerON poles’ unique modular designs satisfy hardened grid requirements from basic 40-foot distribution to 345kV transmission lines with engineered confidence. Utilizing a controlled manufacturing environment, RS can match supply to utilities’ needs whether it is general replacement, restoration, new builds, or multi-year whole grid hardening programs. RS has manufacturing facilities in Tilbury, Ontario, Canada and St. George, Utah, USA. More information on RS and PowerON Poles is available at RSpoles.com.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners LP is a global investment firm leading the transition to a sustainable future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking energy, technology and industrial companies to advance innovation. With approximately $3 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, private equity, credit, and infrastructure – and has a team of over 80 professionals based in its offices in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, Cologne, and Oslo. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About Werklund

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Werklund Family Office Inc. is one of Canada’s largest single-family offices managing the philanthropic, financial and business affairs of David Werklund and the Werklund family. With a history of entrepreneurialism, operational excellence and bold investments, Werklund is a fixture within the Canadian ecosystem of private company funding. The Werklund family is proud to sponsor growth in business as well as charitable donations to the community. More information is available at www.werklund.com.