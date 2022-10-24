CP Capital Launches ‘Project Destined’ Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, today announced its new partnership with Project Destined, a social impact education and investment platform that specializes in training underserved youth.

Beginning in October, CP Capital will welcome fourteen students of diverse backgrounds to provide them with hands-on, one-on-one mentorship and the opportunity to work directly with a leading multifamily investment firm. Participating students attend Baruch College, Boston College, New York City College of Technology, Harvard University, Lehigh University, Georgia State University, Cornell University, Ohio State University and the University of South Carolina.

“CP Capital has built a successful track record delivering value to our investors and the communities where we invest, and we are proud to have the opportunity to do the same through our partnership with Project Destined,” said Logan King, Vice President at CP Capital. “We are committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the industry and look forward to providing these impressive young professionals with the guidance, mentorship, and skill set needed to help them build a strong and successful future in real estate.”

Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students join executives to evaluate actual commercial real estate deals in their community, and compete in a pitch competition to industry leaders to earn scholarships. CP Capital mentors will prepare, engage, and guide students one-on-one to help them develop a range of fundamentals—including financial, technical, presentation, and leadership skills—designed to aid them in obtaining internships, certifications, and full-time employment, launching their careers in commercial real estate.

“We are excited to partner with CP Capital to train this incredible group of students,” said Cedric Bobo, Co-Founder of Project Destined. “The real estate industry provides incredible opportunities to build a great career and impact your community. Our partnership with CP Capital will help ensure that these students are ready to take on that opportunity.”

Since its founding in 2016, Project Destined has worked with more than 4,500 participants in 35 cities across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe. CP Capital joins a growing list of partners that includes Wells Fargo, JLL, Newmark, Greystar, Hines, Eastdil Secured, and Brookfield Properties – all of which support Project Destined and its mission to provide training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate to students from underserved communities.

About CP Capital

CP Capital, formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate, is a highly disciplined U.S. real estate investment manager focused on the multifamily sector. Founded in 1989, the firm has invested in more than $15 billion of U.S. real estate on behalf of global institutions, family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals. These investments total more than 70,000 residential units and 21 million square feet of commercial space. In-house capabilities of CP Capital also include asset and construction management, capital markets, legal, reporting, and tax structuring expertise. Through its consistent participation in the market over the past three decades, the firm has developed deep relationships across the real estate industry. CP Capital’s primary investment strategy focuses on opportunistic and value-add rental apartment investments with best-in-class joint venture partners in growth markets throughout the U.S., which has resulted in a strong track record of more than 230 realized multifamily fund investments as of June 30, 2022.

About Project Destined

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com.