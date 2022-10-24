Mambu Announces Extended Cloud Approach with Three Leading Cloud Providers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mambu, the leading SaaS cloud banking platform, has announced today at the 2022 Money 2020 USA Conference general availability across three leading cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, expanding its global market reach.

The fintech’s cloud approach allows complete flexibility for customers to meet ambitious expansion plans seamlessly, giving customers the choice to use the most secure, reliable and high-performance technology stack available. Mambu customers have a choice of provider based on their specific business, technical and regulatory requirements, located in the same or a different geographical region, without impacting availability or service levels.

For decades, legacy technology solutions have been slow to implement but now, using Mambu’s cloud banking platform, products can be pushed to market in weeks and over 95% of core banking transformations go live in months. Mambu’s composable platform provides components that can be selected and assembled in various combinations to satisfy specific user requirements. This empowers financial institutions to modernise their infrastructure, meet rapidly changing customer behaviours and expectations, and drive business growth. The development promises more customer choice, a secure foundation to meet financial security standards and high reliability for all three cloud providers.

Fernando Zandona, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Mambu, said, “We’re at a pivotal stage in our growth, and implementing this extended approach will allow us to continue providing the best service for our customers. Many technology providers rely on public cloud services; however, Mambu’s extended deployment flexibility meets the growing demands for performance, security and reliability.

Having the opportunity to work with three of the leading cloud providers supporting over 230 banks and non-bank financial institutions is a game changer. Financial institutions’ choice of cloud service provider is influenced by strategy, existing relationships, availability of services and hosting requirements. The general availability of these cloud providers on Mambu will help us continue to create better financial experiences for existing and new customers across the globe.”

The announcement follows a record $235 million Series E funding round for Mambu in December last year — the largest private fundraise for a cloud banking platform. As Mambu sets its sights on accelerating revenue growth, as well as continued investment in building a global, sustainable and differentiated platform for customers, Mambu has appointed four new senior hires. This includes Chief Revenue Officer, Werner Knoblich, Chief Financial Officer, Tripp Faix, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Fernando Zandona and Chief of Staff to the CEO, Sabrina Dar.

About Mambu

Mambu is the world’s only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu has 900 employees​ that support 230 customers in over 65 countries - including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, OakNorth, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank. www.mambu.com