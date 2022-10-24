NewEdge Advisors Welcomes Seven Advisory Teams in the Third Quarter

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewEdge Advisors, LLC, a leading New Orleans-based RIA supporting successful independent financial advisors nationwide, announced today that the firm added seven new advisory groups to the platform in the third quarter. These teams are comprised of 12 advisors with nearly $1.4 billion in assets under advisement. The added advisor groups include Alluvial Wealth Partners in Memphis, TN; Beaumont Wealth Advisors in Beaumont, TX; Congruent Wealth in Jacksonville, FL; Cornerstone Wealth Advisors in Madison, AL; E&E Wealth in Troy, MI; Murry Wealth Management in Mandeville, LA; and Oak Capital Financial Advisors in Port Allen, LA.

The third quarter continued the momentum NewEdge Advisors has achieved in what is shaping up to be a record-breaking year after continuing recruitment energy in the first quarter and second quarter. In the third quarter, the firm expanded its geographic footprint by adding Alabama and Tennessee to its roster. It also added advisory team, Beaumont Wealth Management, led by advisors Joshua Cavett, Ron Legnion, Angie White and Ellen Reynard, which accounts for $1 billion in assets and is the largest team to move year-to-date. By year-end, the firm is expected to achieve $5 billion in added assets.

“We are excited to welcome these outstanding advisory teams and their advisors to NewEdge,” said Neil Turner, Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Each team brings numerous years of experience in various markets and prioritizes the needs of their clients above all else. We look forward to following their continued growth and success as partners of NewEdge Advisors.”

“2022 is still on pace to be our best year yet,” said Alex Goss, Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Advisors are continuing to jump to independence because it’s what’s best for them and their clients. They realize that our evolving platform gives them their most valuable key back – their time. Time to focus on their business and better serve their clients, all while having access to the best solutions, resources, and support in the industry. We are happy to have these advisors and their teams join what is undoubtedly a ‘NewEdge.’"

Year-to-date, NewEdge Advisors has added over 30 advisors with over $3.5 billion in assets. As a result of the perpetual growth, the firm now serves over 265 independent advisors across 32 states with $17 billion in brokerage and advisory assets under advisement. The firm expects its substantial growth to continue throughout the end of the year, as it seeks opportunities to expand its national footprint amid ongoing advisor demand.

About NewEdge Advisors

New Orleans-based NewEdge Advisors is a rapidly growing RIA built by New Orleans residents Alex Goss and Neil Turner. The firm embraces a transparent approach to educating advisors on the independent opportunities that currently exist in the industry landscape. This approach, combined with best-in-class advisor services, continues to attract top-performing advisors from across the country.

Previously known as Goss Advisors, the firm became a part of EdgeCo Holdings in 2020 to lead the 1099 wealth division. In 2021, NewEdge Advisors was created as a part of the launch of NewEdge Capital Group. For more information on NewEdge Advisors, please visit www.newedgeadvisors.com.

About NewEdge Capital Group

NewEdge Capital Group and its subsidiaries collectively trace their roots back over 30 years and provide best-in-class technology-enabled solutions and support services to financial advisors and their clients. Today, NewEdge Capital Group, a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm, has over $30 billion in client assets and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions comprising more than 75,000 client accounts. The company is a division of EdgeCo Holdings, LP, which collectively services over $150 billion in assets through NewEdge and its other custody and retirement businesses. For more information, visit www.newedgecapitalgroup.com.