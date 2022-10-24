GQC is born: the first start-up, federated by PQE group, to support medical cannabis.

PARMA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world's first start-up to support pharmaceutical companies in every aspect of medical cannabis development and distribution is Italian. Named GQC - Glocal Quality Cannabis, it is one of the federated companies of PQE Group, an international life sciences consulting giant that, for almost 25 years, has been supporting major companies in all phases of the drug life cycle, from molecule creation to distribution.

Engineering, GxP quality compliance, regulatory affairs, medical-scientific advisory, clinical studies and a GQC academy: these are the primary services that GQC will make available to clients through the significant knowledge gained by PQE Group over more than two decades.

"This new project represents an important challenge for me. I strongly believe in the therapeutic power of cannabis in the medical world,’ said Gilda D'Incerti, PQE Group CEO & Founder and President of GQC. “I wanted to support the field of research as well as the development and dissemination of medical cannabis through the creation of this new start-up. I personally, and with great care, researched the professionals who make up the new GQC team: chemists, pharmacists, physicians, and biologists who take care of the supply chain at three hundred and sixty degrees."

However, the market still struggles with fragmented and sometimes obscure national legislation. This is precisely where GQC's innovative proposal fits in, which will apply the highest international standards locally to always guarantee efficacy, safety, and quality to the end patient.

"I believe that medical cannabis should be treated the same as any other pharmaceutical product. Our vision is to support the development of new therapies through effective management of data quality by accelerating the registration of cannabis products and reducing the timing of the supply chain to be faster for the patients,” Riccardo Salvagnini, GQC VP Executive, said during the start-up's launch ceremony. “Therefore, we want to provide effective technological solutions to medical cannabis products to accelerate our go-to-market strategy through a local approach but with a global mindset. Our quality services support each process and technology to navigate regulations worldwide and provide access to medicines faster and more efficiently. Too often," Salvagnini concludes, "patients still have difficulty finding these drugs due to a lack of availability of the raw material, which undermines their right to access care."