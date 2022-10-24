Labster Hits Milestone of 300 Virtual Science Lab Simulations

BOSTON & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labster (www.labster.com), the world's leading platform for virtual labs and interactive science, has now achieved more than 300 titles in its catalog of STEM curriculum-aligned virtual lab simulations, the capstone to its 10th year of innovation in science education.

Labster provides educators with the ability to digitally explore and enhance their science offerings and supplement their in-classroom activities. Labster virtual simulations in fields such as biology, biochemistry, genetics, biotechnology, chemistry, and physics are especially useful for pre- and post-lab assignments, so science department leads can fully optimize the time students spend on-site in high-demand physical laboratories.

The browser-based Labster simulations can be played on a variety of the most commonly used devices — from desktop computers to iPad and Android tablets to Chromebooks. Labster also integrates with existing Learning Management Systems (LMS), making it easy for instructors to view student performance data and tailor decisions on coaching opportunities, as well as reduce time spent on grading.

The latest Labster product milestones include:

10 new simulations — 300-plus titles include new ones in anatomy and physiology, chemistry, physics, and earth science for higher education and high school

5 new course packages this year — in basic lab skills, chemistry lab skills, bioscience lab skills, chemistry for engineers, and medical laboratory technology

iPad and Chromebook apps – 200-plus simulations now fully optimized and playable on popular mobile devices

New translations – 150-plus simulations now available in Spanish, with over 100 also in French, German, and Italian

New, easier LMS integrations – seamless access to simulations and gradebooks without having to leave the LMS

“We’re excited to share the news of our 300th simulation with the entire Labster community,” said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Labster. “For ten years, we’ve partnered with educators who have generously shared their time and feedback with us to support our continuous improvement. Today’s high-quality, interactive science content would not have been possible without their valuable contributions. My thanks and appreciation also goes to the amazing team of Labster scientists and game designers and developers who work long hours behind the scenes to create our award-winning simulations.”

Instead of using a slide deck or a video in their curriculum, educators slot in Labster interactive labs. Their gamification techniques and entertaining real-world scenarios boost student enthusiasm and engagement. Independent research and case studies demonstrate that students perform better in physical labs and score higher in tests as a result of their prep work on the Labster platform.

Labster has earned 2022 certification from Digital Promise for its Research-Based Design for Instructional Learning Products. The company is also a winner for Best Technology Learning Platform in the 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

Next steps

Register for the Labster 300 Simulations Celebration webinar to be held at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 27, and gain more insight into how Labster is increasing the value of its subscription offerings for educating the next generation of scientists to address the world’s most pressing challenges. Read independent reviews of Labster and then request a free all-access trial of its virtual labs and interactive science solutions.

About Labster

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual training simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students’ natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 5 million students in high schools and universities in 70 countries have used Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster’s team members are passionate about improving science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 3,000 leading educational institutions. Visit www.labster.com.