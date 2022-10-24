DE-CIX and FirstLight Partner to Offer Transport to Peering at DE-CIX New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator and home to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem on the planet, welcomes FirstLight to its North American Transport Partner program. FirstLight is a leading service provider in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, offering a full suite of digital infrastructure solutions over its fiber optic network, including high quality connectivity, security solutions, cloud services, managed services, and more. The partnership leverages an interconnection agreement to enable FirstLight’s customer’s seamless access to DE-CIX New York, the largest carrier and data center neutral and Open-IX certified IX operating on the entire Eastern Seaboard.

FirstLight joins DE-CIX North America’s Transport Partner program offering the opportunity for more networks to gain access to the market’s leading multi-service interconnection platform without additional colocation requirements. With this partnership, customers can now leverage FirstLight’s transport network for turnkey access to DE-CIX New York at 325 Hudson Street. Additionally, DE-CIX’s interconnected global IX fabric enables organizations that operate their own network – including universities, research and educational institutions, government agencies and more – the ability to leverage a private transport connection to reach DE-CIX to directly peer with content providers, ISPs, carriers, enterprise businesses and more.

“We are delighted to have FirstLight with their expansive footprint and services offer turnkey connectivity to DE-CIX New York,” comments Ed d’Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “Many networks in New York and New England already use FirstLight’s transport to reach us. And now, with their new network throughout Pennsylvania, FirstLight can offer colleges, universities, ISPs, and businesses throughout Pennsylvania easy connectivity to DE-CIX.”

“FirstLight is thrilled to expand our role in the DE-CIX New York interconnection ecosystem,” comments Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. “We’re committed to providing organizations with access to the high-quality connectivity and solutions they need to thrive in our digital world. Enabling seamless, low latency access to the world’s largest neutral IX operator is a benefit to all of our customers.”

The interconnection partnership opens up access to DE-CIX from nearly any point on the FirstLight network, enabling access from tens of thousands of more locations. To learn more about FirstLight and its wholly-owned 25,000+ miles of fiber network, spanning six states throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets, visit: www.firstlight.net.

For information about peering, direct cloud access, private connections, and more, visit: www.de-cix.net.

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., established in 2013, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond and Phoenix create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX is providing network and data center-neutral peering and interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North Americas’ Internet Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content providers, as well as IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks.

DE-CIX New York is the 5th largest Internet Exchange in the US. It is carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. The IX platform is distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange in North America.

For more information, please visit https://www.de-cix.net/north-america.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting more than 13,000 locations in service with more than 125,000 locations serviceable by our more than 25,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength, and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight’s clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.