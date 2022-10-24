Cross River Expands Card Issuing with American Express

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross River Bank (Cross River), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, today announced a new collaboration with American Express that allows Cross River to issue credit cards on behalf of fintechs on the American Express network.

“Collaborating with American Express enables Cross River to provide additional optionality for our partners and their consumers,” said Gilles Gade, Founder, President and CEO of Cross River. “Our expanded payments and technology infrastructure increases efficiency and the scalability that our partners have come to expect.”

The addition of the American Express network provides fintechs with access to select American Express benefits, along with enhanced value and a seamless experience when issuing with Cross River.

“We’re thrilled to add the American Express network to our comprehensive suite of payment services,” stated Adam Goller, EVP and Head of FinTech Banking. “This collaboration allows us to offer our partners and their customers access to a broader payment ecosystem and expanded optionality backed by Cross River’s compliant infrastructure. The brand strength of the American Express network within the fintech landscape is already strong and we look forward to building on that by pairing it with Cross River’s own brand.”

“With Cross River, we can offer more ways for fintechs to launch payment solutions on the American Express network,” said William Stredwick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Network Services North America, American Express. “We selected Cross River for their full suite of products and services, and we look forward to working with them to help fintechs innovate on our network.”

Cross River’s comprehensive, one-stop-shop platform provides access to international payment rails, core infrastructure and a robust compliance framework. Its API-driven technology and banking solutions are both customized and streamlined, giving partners the flexibility to manage costs, efficiency and latency as it relates to their operations. In turn, partners can better integrate advanced payment solutions into their own environments for more rapid innovation.

ABOUT CROSS RIVER

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.