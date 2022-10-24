Disclosure Regarding Sopra Steria’s stake in Axway

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP):

In connection with measures being taken to improve its operational performance, Axway Software announced today that it had signed an agreement for the disposal of a product that no longer fits within its strategy.

In accounting terms, in Axway’s financial statements for financial year 2022, the disposal will generate a non-recurring, non-cash expense estimated at between €75 million and €85 million, before the tax impact.

Consequently, the amount of Net profit from associates in Sopra Steria’s 2022 income statement will be affected in proportion to its stake in Axway (32%), i.e. an impact of between €24 million and €27 million, before the tax impact.

This event, which has no impact on the Group’s cash position, is not likely to affect the proposed dividend that will be approved by the Board of Directors in respect of financial year 2022.

Next financial release

Friday, 28 October 2022 (before market open): Publication of Q3 2022 revenue.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking information subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may affect the Group’s future growth and financial results. Readers are reminded that licence agreements, which often represent investments for clients, are signed in greater numbers in the second half of the year, with varying impacts on end-of-year performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ from those described in this document due to operational risks and uncertainties. More detailed information on the potential risks that may affect the Group’s financial results can be found in the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 17 March 2022 (see pages 38 to 44 in particular). Sopra Steria does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this document beyond what is required by current laws and regulations. The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to the laws and regulations in force. Persons physically present in countries where this document is released, published or distributed should enquire as to any applicable restrictions and should comply with those restrictions.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in the field of technology, renowned for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 47,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.7 billion in 2021.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com