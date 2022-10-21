Stride Esports Gamers Invited to Eat, Drink, and Play at Dave & Buster’s Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride Esports and Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) are bringing gaming to life with the introduction of live education nights at education nights at Dave & Buster’s Las Vegas Summerlin.

Stride Esports Education Nights at Dave & Buster’s Las Vegas

2130 Park Centre Drive, Las Vegas, NV

Friday Oct. 21, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wednesday Oct. 26, 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Thursday Oct. 27, 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Stride Esports players aged 8 to 25 years old are invited to the Summerlin Dave & Buster’s for in-person educational game play. Players will receive a $20 gift card while supplies last to enjoy the festive atmosphere at one of the area’s favorite family entertainment destinations. Stride Esports Specialists will be onsite to welcome players and onboard newcomers.

" Dave & Buster's is always looking for new ways to engage our customers," said Amelia Cameron, Sales Manager for the company. " By teaming up with an education leader like Stride, we look forward to bringing the world of esports to life for students and families in the Las Vegas area this fall."

Starting with its Las Vegas location, the collaboration between Stride Esports and Dave & Busters has plans to expand into additional markets in 2023.

Stride’s Esports introduces young gamers of all ability levels to a variety of games and skill-building opportunities, including summer programming in Minecraft© Design, Scratch Coding, and Esports Skills Coaching, online tournaments, and in-person events. Online tournaments are available through December in Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys, and Rumbleverse, as well as bimonthly Discord Community Hangout Nights.

The esports industry is expected to grow to $3 billion in 2022, according to Goldman Sachs, with ESPN reporting expanding opportunities in higher education and career development—including more than 125 colleges offering varsity esports and award more than $15 million in scholarships annually.

For additional details and a full schedule of Stride Esports Tournaments and events, visit www.stride-esports.co.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

About Dave & Buster’s

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. Dave & Buster’s has 148 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Main Event operates 52 centers in 17 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games, and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information visit www.daveandbusters.com.