MoneyLion Partners with NFL Player and University of Pennsylvania Lecturer Brandon Copeland to Launch MoneyLion University

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), the go-to destination for financial content, products and advice, today announced it launched MoneyLion University (“MLU”) as part of a groundbreaking, innovative financial literacy initiative aimed at filling a gap in money education across the United States. MoneyLion has partnered with NFL player and University of Pennsylvania (“UPenn”) Lecturer, Brandon Copeland, to bring a compelling curriculum centered around real-world money education and skills to consumers nationwide.

According to FINRA Investor Education Foundation’s National Financial Capability Study, financial education matters as respondents with higher financial literacy were more likely to make ends meet than those with lower financial literacy. They spent less than their income (53% vs. 35%) and set aside three months’ worth of emergency funds at higher levels (65% vs. 42%). The launch of MLU is one of the many ways MoneyLion is helping to transform and modernize how we teach students - and beyond - how to make smart decisions with their money.

MLU will fill in the current education gaps, bringing premium “edutainment” to customers in a way that has never been done before. Understanding how customers want to consume content, the company will kick off MLU with Copeland, otherwise known as “Professor Cope” and newly minted Dean of MLU. Dean Cope will take content from his college-accredited course “Life 101” and with the power of MoneyLion’s media division, bring a premium, social-first version of his curriculum to audiences around the country on topics such as budgeting, planning for retirement, gross income, building credit, investing and understanding financial inequities. MLU courses will be made available to MoneyLion users in long-form and short-form videos. Throughout the semester starting in January 2023, MLU will also hold monthly live stream webinars on MoneyLion’s mobile app with Professor Cope and high-profile guests, covering lifestyle and money topics.

“The financial literacy gap is a huge problem for students nationally and we’re proud to have Dean Copeland join forces with us to help fill this need,” said Dee Choubey, Co-Founder and CEO of MoneyLion. “Traditionally, simple money skills and lessons are not taught in schools. Through our partnerships and technology, we’re looking to fill that gap in a way never done before - via fun, engaging and informative content right at your fingertips. Our elevated mobile app feed and launch of MoneyLion University at the end of this year is the innovation needed to help us deliver on this promise. We want to reach our customers wherever they are in their financial journey and provide personalized content in the way they want it and where they want it.”

“Part of my life's mission is to make financial literacy, personal finance and general money education fun, entertaining and more accessible. We often focus on stress-related issues not considering how some of those stressors are directly related to our financial situation. I want everyone to have the chance to reach financial confidence by taking control of their money through smart, intentional decisions,” said Dean Brandon Copeland. “MoneyLion not only understands but shares this mission and together, we can help fill a giant void. Combining my UPenn curriculum with the creative minds that make the MoneyLion team special, we know we can bring the right content and information to millions of people in ways they've never seen before.”

Elevated Content Program and Tech Innovation:

In addition to MLU, the company launched the MoneyLion Creator Experience to bring creators into the MoneyLion ecosystem and source thousands of pieces of content from the top money minds across social platforms. The MoneyLion Creator Experience already has over 100 approved MoneyLion creators and more than 500 applicants and counting. With the creators, MoneyLion’s customers have access to educational financial content including money hacks, taxes, loans, investing and saving. Additionally, each customer’s mobile app feed will be populated with content based upon their unique preferences. Customers can choose various financial goals to get the tips they need, everything from how to move into their first apartment to how to save on groceries or what to do with their tax refund and more. It will bring informative and fun money education to students, and others, allowing them to consume their daily dose of financial health how and when they want in a simplified and easily accessible way.

MoneyLion is the go-to destination for personalized financial content, products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

