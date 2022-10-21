Generational Equity Advises Front Range Interiors in its Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Front Range Interiors, LLC to a Private Investor. The transaction closed July 6, 2022.

Headquartered in the Greeley, Colorado, Front Range Interiors (FRI) is a leading flooring retail store that specializes in residential (75% of 2020 revenue) and commercial (25%) applications. In operation for over 20 years, the Company has developed a broad set of capabilities and has completed work on a variety of projects.

With decades of experience, FRI can transform a home by installing quality flooring. From tile to wood to carpet to vinyl, FRI’s team of experts assists its clients every step of the way to make each clients house a place they are proud to call home.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham Senior M&A Advisor, Randy Bernard, with the support of Managing Director - M&A, Chad Comroe closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director and Group Leader, Randy Kamin, established the initial relationship with FRI.

“Both the buyer and seller were a pleasure to work with and the buyer is excited about adding product sales to his installation business,” said Bernard.

