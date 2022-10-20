AHF Sharply Rebukes the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation strongly opposes the latest legislative “don’t say gay” proposal this time introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act” would target LGBTQ+ youth by restricting federal education grants to state and local governments that conduct age-appropriate education on sexual health. The bill is unlikely to move forward as the U.S. Congress will adjourn in December.

“This legislation deprives children of important information and stigmatizes families at a time when they need full support from their schools. Targeting children who may have two dads, or two moms is a cynical tactic designed for political purposes rather than the health and welfare of families,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “Traumatizing children because they may come from families with LGBTQ+ members is bad policy. AHF encourages members of Congress to prioritize urgent needs facing children and families, such as access to healthcare, school safety, stable housing and quality education.”

Earlier this year, AHF produced a series of videos showing the potential impact of a similar “don’t say gay” bill in Florida on families and children.

Video: Disappearing Children | Video: Playground Scene | Video: Schoolyard Scene

