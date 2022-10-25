HydraForce Partners with Tan Delta Systems to Provide Real-Time Oil Quality Data to Improve Machine Performance in the Field

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HydraForce, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic valves and manifolds, has partnered with Tan Delta Systems, the world’s leading manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems, to provide valuable real-time data about machine oil quality and expand its capabilities within the telematics market.

“We’re constantly looking for innovative ways to help our customers monitor their equipment and share valuable insights to manage their fleet more efficiently, reduce service costs and improve uptime,” said Russ Schneidewind, Director of Business Development, HydraForce. “This partnership allows us to offer a state-of-the-art oil conditioning sensor, that can be easily incorporated into the design of a manifold assembly using HydraForce cartridge valves to continuously monitor oil conditions.”

The Tan Delta sensor works by providing a full-spectrum holistic (FSHTM) oil quality analysis, which continuously monitors the ratio of two key measurements, capacitance and conductance, to provide a real-time measurement (permittivity). This sensor technology enables users to observe any changes within the oil composition, including signs of contamination or abnormalities in the oil chemistry.

“By combining the electronic controller architecture with telematics, users will have access to real-time data and ongoing alerts of oil conditions,” said Jason Sharpe, Tan Delta Systems. “This will help prevent excessive wear of hydraulic components and catastrophic failures that can occur when machines are in operation, resulting in increased productivity and reduced machine downtime and maintenance costs.”

Through accurate monitoring of oil health, maintenance scheduling can also be optimized as equipment is serviced only when required, and operators can rest assured that any unexpected changes in the oil condition will be immediately reported and detected. This can extend the life of equipment and machine health, as optimal oil conditions prevent unnecessary wear and tear.

HydraForce’s new technology is ideal for use in a variety of industries where high-value equipment requires a reliable oil condition monitoring system to ensure maximum equipment uptime, including agriculture, construction, material handling and mining.

This news follows HydraForce’s recent partnership with Elevāt IoT. As part of the Elevāt IoT subscription with HydraForce, operators use an application that can be paired with the Tan Delta oil conditioning sensor. This application will visualize data and provide customized alerts to inform the operator or owner when hydraulic fluids require maintenance.

HydraForce’s collaboration with both Elevāt IoT and Tan Delta will provide an integrated telematics solution for the market. For more information about these recent partnerships, visit www.hydraforce.com.

About HydraForce

Established in Chicago in 1985, HydraForce is a wholly-owned U.S. business. It remains a privately-owned company, with manufacturing facilities across the world, including North America, Great Britain, Brazil and China.

The company designs and manufactures high-performance hydraulic fluid power cartridge valves, custom manifolds, and electro-hydraulic controls. It has created thousands of custom control solutions for a variety of off-highway industries, encompassing farming, construction, marine, material handling, mining, and forestry.