Northside Hospital Expands Urgent Care Access with Two New Health Choice Centers in Braselton and Snellville (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northside Hospital, in partnership with Urgent Care Group, is excited to announce the opening of two new Health Choice Urgent Care centers in Braselton on October 19, 2022 and Snellville on October 26, 2022.

The Northside Hospital and Urgent Care Group partnership now operates seven Health Choice Urgent Care centers serving the Greater Atlanta communities including five centers in Gwinnett County. Health Choice has been voted Best of Gwinnett five years in a row.

“This partnership strengthens urgent care resources for the Gwinnett community, which continues to experience remarkable growth,” said Debbie Mitcham, President and CEO of Northside Hospital Gwinnett/Duluth. “Urgent Care Group’s track record in the urgent care field is outstanding, and it fits quite well with Northside’s mission and patient care commitment.”

Braselton, GA - Health Choice Urgent Care’s Braselton center is located at 7386 Friendship Springs Blvd, Flowery Branch, GA 30542.

Snellville, GA - Health Choice Urgent Care’s Snellville center is located at 2050 Scenic Highway N, Snellville, GA 30078. In 2023, the Snellville center will be relocating to the new Northside campus adjacent to the Snellville redevelopment project known as The Grove.

“We are pleased to continue to grow our partnership with Northside Hospital through the opening of Health Choice – Braselton and Snellville,” said David Maloney, CEO of Urgent Care Group. “Health Choice will offer these communities access to convenient and affordable on-demand healthcare. Our team is ready and excited to welcome patients into our new centers.”

Health Choice Urgent Care delivers top-ranked patient care every day from 8 AM – 8 PM. Health Choice accepts all major insurances, is VA Authorized, and offers affordable self-pay options. For more information, visit www.HealthChoiceUC.com.

About Northside Hospital

The Northside Hospital healthcare system is one of Georgia’s leading healthcare providers with five acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth, and Lawrenceville and more than 250 outpatient locations across the state. Northside Hospital leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among the state’s top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular, and surgical services. For more information, visit: www.northside.com.

About Urgent Care Group

Urgent Care Group’s (UCG) Mission is to provide fast, friendly, and affordable healthcare in every community. Based in Nashville, UCG was founded in 2017 to create the leading urgent care company. Urgent Care Group partners with premier health systems and excellent providers committed to expanding access to high-quality healthcare.

The UCG Network includes more than 50 centers operating as four brands: Total Access Urgent Care in Missouri, Medac Urgent Care in North Carolina, MEDcare Urgent Care in South Carolina, and Health Choice Urgent Care in partnership with Northside Hospital in Georgia.