Schneider Electric Canada Announces PC Corp as a Certified Service Sales Partner

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it has recognized PC Corp, as a Certified Service Sales Partner (CSSP). The new partnership enables PC Corp to bring Schneider Electric services and expertise to clients in Alberta, the Canadian energy province.

Selina Mueller from Schneider Electric affirmed “At Schneider Electric, we will continue to increase our UPS and cooling service coverage in Alberta in a more effective and timely manner as PC Corp will help with growing our Schneider service offerings in Alberta.”

For over four decades, Alberta-based PC Corp has been providing the most robust solutions in the IT business, ensuring the growth of their clients and partners. During this time, evolving along with the industry, the company has developed three distinct areas of specialization. Today these include a powerful arm of Enterprise Procurement and Solution Services as well as Managed and Professional Services teams.

Isabel Bernete of PC Corp mentioned “Undoubtedly, Schneider Electric’s expertise enhances our market presence, expands our current service network and places us as the right partner to help our customers succeed with their IT and mission-critical projects.”

The announcement of this alliance reaffirms Schneider Electric’s commitment to offer the best services in the UPS & Cooling, Data Center & Networks, Building Solutions, and Electrical Power & Distribution segments in the country. PC Corp will act as our Certified Service Sales Partner who will assist with providing service solutions Schneider Electric has to offer. Although Schneider Electric had a previous working relationship with PC Corp on their single-phase business, they are looking forward to expanding the relationship to the services side.

About PC Corp

In 1982, on the heels of IBM entering the personal computer business with its now iconic ‘PC’ and the year the Internet was introduced, PC Corp opened its doors. “Making I.T. Easy” continues to be our battle cry as we continue to help organizations save money, improve efficiencies, and enhance collaboration.

https://www.pccorp.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for sustainability and efficiency. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared meaningful purpose, inclusive and empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/