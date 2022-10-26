 IRIS Software Group Acquires myPay Solutions

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accountancy solutions, today announced it has acquired Thomson Reuters myPay Solutions, a trusted online payroll processing service designed to empower CPAs.

myPay Solutions provides comprehensive outsourced payroll and associated banking and tax services via CPA firms to small and medium-sized businesses across all 50 states in the United States

myPay Solutions is a further strategic step in IRIS’ mission to better serve the CPA market in the Americas, adding a complementary service offering to IRIS’ domestic and international payroll, and HR consultancy. IRIS brings together leading technology, capability and fundamental knowledge to help CPAs address the challenges and opportunities of growing and supporting American businesses.

IRIS continues to invest in its online payroll offerings to provide comprehensive payroll solutions. Whether it’s software, white labelled services or a hybrid model, CPAs will be able to easily balance workloads by flexing between in-house and outsourced work.

By providing accounting firms with seamless online payroll services, IRIS enables them to focus on delivering value-added, revenue-generating client services, helping firms grow their business and establish better client relationships while making data security, compliance and customer experience a top priority.

This news follows a stellar year of growth for IRIS in the Americas as the company continued to expand its regional footprint. IRIS completed key acquisitions of accounting technology providers Conarc, Doc.It and AccountantsWorld to provide accountants with the solutions they need, united by the IRIS mission to take the pain out of processes. IRIS has also made key C-level appointments in the region, including Jim Dunham as President and General Manager.

IRIS is already the provider of choice for accounting firms across the Americas, including 52 of the top 100 US CPA firms. The addition of myPay Solutions further enhances its ability to help any sized accountancy firm achieve its full potential while scaling as its business grows. myPay Solutions will extend the IRIS accountancy portfolio as the company continues to provide accounting professionals with a single source of truth about their customers to help them succeed and move forward with certainty and confidence.

Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO of IRIS Software Group says, “We are thrilled to welcome myPay Solutions to the IRIS family and are proud of this latest milestone as we continue to supercharge our presence in the Americas. IRIS is committed to delivering the best-of-breed software solutions accounting firms require to successfully manage and grow their firm in today’s evolving business landscape, and myPay Solutions is an ideal addition to our payroll solutions portfolio. Our complete suite of offerings gives accountants the flexibility to handle payroll in-house or through the payroll processing service, providing them with options to simplify their unique payroll requirements and focus on introducing new value-added services to drive their growth.”

About IRIS Americas

IRIS Americas is part of IRIS Software Group. It exists to take the pain out of processes and let professionals working in CPA firms and businesses comply with regulations, drive productivity, and better engage with key stakeholders. Its brands include IRIS Star Practice Management, IRIS FMP, IRIS Innervision, IRIS Practice Engine, Doc.It, PSI Payroll, AccountantsWorld, Senta and Conarc.

IRIS works with thousands of CPA firms in North America, including 52 of the top 100 CPA firms in the US, and provides innovative solutions to serve accountancy customers in the North American market, making IRIS the go-to partner for CPAs. IRIS has over 100,000 UK and international customers, with 80% having a tenure of five or more years.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK’s largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organizations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organizations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. Circa 20% of the UK’s workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their pay slip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children’s school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognized as one of UK’s Best Workplaces, one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women.

To see how IRIS helps organizations get things right first time, every time, visit www.irisglobal.com or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.