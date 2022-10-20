Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital raise more than $14 million through annual hybrid St. Jude Walk/Run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, more than 61,000 people across the U.S. stepped up to help end childhood cancer by participating in a St. Jude Walk/Run event in their local community throughout September and October, raising more than $14 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

This year’s national presenting sponsors of the St. Jude Walk/Run included Window World, Marcum Foundation, Amazon, and Sigma Gamma Rho. In total, there were 75 in-person Walk/Run events, featuring food trucks, family activity tents and patient artwork. Virtual participants used the St. Jude Walk/Run app to track their distance, chart fundraising progress and take a virtual tour of the St. Jude campus in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The passion of these amazing St. Jude supporters helps make groundbreaking research and discoveries possible,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Because of generous community support through events like this year’s St. Jude Walk/Run, we will be able to fuel the record six-year $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan to expand research and patient care globally and help children around the world with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

The St. Jude Walk/Run was one of many ways St. Jude supporters showed their support during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Additionally, Chip and Joanna Gaines served as national ambassadors and a number of other influencers took part in #30DaysforStJude on social media to help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

To learn about more about upcoming St. Jude fitness events, including the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend, visit stjude.org/fitness.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.