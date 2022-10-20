“Little Red Dot: Singapore Showcase” Makes Its Debut at Showfields New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singapore presents the Little Red Dot: Singapore Showcase, a curated showcase of ten emerging lifestyle brands that will provide consumers with not just a glimpse of Singapore retailers, but also the brand philosophies and commitment to social impact that set them apart. This first-of-its-kind showcase will be held at Showfields, the revolutionary retail concept space in New York City known for its curation of the most interesting consumer brands from across the world. Singapore’s Ambassador to the United States of America Mr Ashok Kumar Mirpuri will unveil the showcase at an exclusive event on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The Showcase is brought to you by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), the government agency that partners Singapore enterprises to build capabilities, innovate and expand overseas. Located in over 35 offices worldwide, our overseas centres cover both emerging and developed markets, including major cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Affectionately referred to as “the Little Red Dot,” Singapore is a cosmopolitan city that has built a global presence in spite of its size. The Showcase is in celebration of Made With Passion, a Singapore initiative that showcases and celebrates Singapore lifestyle brands and their unique brand ethos.

EnterpriseSG’s Executive Director for Americas and Europe, Mr Clarence Hoe, who is based in New York, said, “Singapore lifestyle brands offer unique and meaningful messages through their brand stories and products. The Little Red Dot: Singapore Showcase will present up-and-coming brands Made With Passion, and will feature products with good quality, superior craftsmanship, and designed to reflect the passion of the Singapore creator. EnterpriseSG is happy to work with Showfields to bring this experiential showcase to the US consumers.”

The ten retail brands featured cover a diverse range of product categories including fashion, beauty, jewelry, and fragrances. A common theme that brings them together is their passion for social impact. Championing causes like inclusivity, mental health, and conscious production and consumption, these brands are dedicated to not just making quality products but making a difference.

The Little Red Dot: Singapore Showcase will feature the following brands:

Anothersole. A socially conscious lifestyle brand that creates comfortable, high quality functional footwear, with a mission to support malnourished children. The brand is also exploring collections partially made from upcycled and recycled materials.

A socially conscious lifestyle brand that creates comfortable, high quality functional footwear, with a mission to support malnourished children. The brand is also exploring collections partially made from upcycled and recycled materials. reBynd by Bynd Artisan. reBynd is an eco-conscious lifestyle brand of well-intentioned, well-crafted leather and paper items — each one given a second life, reImagined from recycled, upcycled and renewable raw materials.

reBynd is an eco-conscious lifestyle brand of well-intentioned, well-crafted leather and paper items — each one given a second life, reImagined from recycled, upcycled and renewable raw materials. DMK. From supporting the welfare of domestic violence victims, raising funds for breast cancer warriors, increasing awareness and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, and helping underprivileged women attain gainful employment for a better future, DMK is a footwear brand that strives to make a lasting impact in the community beyond fashion.

From supporting the welfare of domestic violence victims, raising funds for breast cancer warriors, increasing awareness and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, and helping underprivileged women attain gainful employment for a better future, DMK is a footwear brand that strives to make a lasting impact in the community beyond fashion. Eden + Elie. EDEN + ELIE is a socially focused, handcrafted jewelry brand. Handweaving is a clean way of producing jewelry — without emissions nor the use of heavy machinery — and showcases the unique talents and exceptional craftsmanship of their neurodivergent artisans.

EDEN + ELIE is a socially focused, handcrafted jewelry brand. Handweaving is a clean way of producing jewelry — without emissions nor the use of heavy machinery — and showcases the unique talents and exceptional craftsmanship of their neurodivergent artisans. Hegen. To enhance and create a positive breastfeeding journey for parents, Hegen is a women-led maternity and baby brand set up to modernize a feeding system that advocates breastfeeding and protects the integrity of breastmilk.

To enhance and create a positive breastfeeding journey for parents, Hegen is a women-led maternity and baby brand set up to modernize a feeding system that advocates breastfeeding and protects the integrity of breastmilk. Scent By Six. Scent By Six aims to create purposeful, sustainable fragrances to soothe, heal and delight mental wellness. The brand actively gives back to society through raising awareness of mental wellbeing and supporting non-profit organizations in their community.

Scent By Six aims to create purposeful, sustainable fragrances to soothe, heal and delight mental wellness. The brand actively gives back to society through raising awareness of mental wellbeing and supporting non-profit organizations in their community. Simone Jewels. As a fine jewelry brand with over 16 years of experience, Simone Jewels weaves history and culture to create coveted and timeless pieces that are one-in-the-world, made without waste. Simone Jewels’ special, curated collection composed of unique gender-neutral pieces set in 18k gold and precious gemstones, and Jouer by Simone collection for Showfields empowers both men and women to express their individuality.

As a fine jewelry brand with over 16 years of experience, Simone Jewels weaves history and culture to create coveted and timeless pieces that are one-in-the-world, made without waste. Simone Jewels’ special, curated collection composed of unique gender-neutral pieces set in 18k gold and precious gemstones, and Jouer by Simone collection for Showfields empowers both men and women to express their individuality. Talking Toes. Talking Toes is on a mission to ignite positive change in people and the planet through the humble sock. As part of their commitment to sustainability, all Talking Toes products are made with GOTS-certified organic combed cotton and 10% of gross profits from every pair of socks sold will be donated to a non-profit partner or charity to support their meaningful work in creating benefit for people and the planet.

Talking Toes is on a mission to ignite positive change in people and the planet through the humble sock. As part of their commitment to sustainability, all Talking Toes products are made with GOTS-certified organic combed cotton and 10% of gross profits from every pair of socks sold will be donated to a non-profit partner or charity to support their meaningful work in creating benefit for people and the planet. Porcelain. Porcelain is a cult-premium skincare brand from Singapore founded in 2009 with the vision to marry craftsmanship and technology to create the future of skincare. Porcelain seeks to create a place of trust, transparency and communication, by incorporating technology which is safe, effective and sustainable – from lab-developed alternatives to scientifically enhanced versions of natural extracts.

Porcelain is a cult-premium skincare brand from Singapore founded in 2009 with the vision to marry craftsmanship and technology to create the future of skincare. Porcelain seeks to create a place of trust, transparency and communication, by incorporating technology which is safe, effective and sustainable – from lab-developed alternatives to scientifically enhanced versions of natural extracts. Tocco Toscano. As a brand that’s been making bags and accessories for over 30 years, Toscano makes designs that are functional, beautiful and relevant. From microfibre leather to plant-based leather, Toscano also provides vegan-friendly alternatives—Toscano’s first plant-based leather collection, Iduna, was just launched and is on sale at the Showcase.

The Little Red Dot: Singapore Showcase will be open to the public from October 21, 2022 until January 22, 2023.

For additional information, please visit: https://showfields.com/pages/singapore-showcase.

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG)

Enterprise Singapore is the Singapore government agency championing enterprise development. We support the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and start-ups. We also build trust in Singapore’s products and services through quality and standards. Renowned for our dedication to quality and innovation, Singapore companies make ideal business partners.