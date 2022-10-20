GA Telesis’ Flight Solutions Group Announces Extensive Parts Consignment Agreement with Leading Middle East Operator

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA Telesis, LLC (“GAT”) Flight Solutions Group (“FSG”) announces an all-encompassing parts consignment agreement with a leading Middle East operator. The five-year, extensive contract provides a worldwide vehicle for the operator to monetize its surplus inventory of A320, A330, and 777 components, consumables and expendables, tooling, engines, and APUs. The initial inventory list consists of over 30,000 unique part numbers with a total of 660,000 items to support a variety of Boeing and Airbus platforms.

GAT’s consignment management team will be deployed on-site to lead sales and logistics strategies from the customer’s operational facilities to GAT’s global distribution facilities in the USA, UK, and Asia. This will be a significant factor in meeting the customer’s objectives of maximizing cash flow and freeing up valuable warehouse space.

“GA Telesis has returned over $1B in cash to our consignment partners since the company’s inception in 2002,” said Nigel Christie, SVP of Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “The confidence instilled upon us by regional customers reaffirms the FSG team's ability to return the maximum amount of inventory value to the marketplace, especially when they need it most," added Christie.

About GA Telesis

