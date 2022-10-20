Origami Risk Partners With STP To Make Regulatory Compliance and Audit Content Accessible Through Origami’s EHS Platform

CHICAGO & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origami Risk and STP ComplianceEHS (STP) today announced they are collaborating to make STP’s regulatory compliance and related audit content accessible through the Origami environment, health and safety (EHS) platform.

Notably, EHS professionals, risk, and other executives using Origami’s EHS platform are able to maintain current legal Registers and associated tasks with direct access to STP RegHub, which includes full-text libraries of U.S. federal and all state regulations and statutes, Canadian federal and provincial/territorial acts and regulatory resources, and regulatory compliance data from over 100 jurisdictions. Clients can also access content from STP’s AuditHub in Origami to populate audit questionnaires in order to more efficiently manage compliance and corrective actions pertaining to their operations throughout the U.S., Canada, and other regions.

“One of the challenges for EHS leaders whose enterprises have multi-state or international operations is keeping track of the dynamic and complex regulatory environment governing employee health and safety and overall environmental compliance,” said Sean Salvas, senior market strategy lead-EHS at Origami Risk. “By joining forces with STP, we’re able to provide a robust solution for EHS teams to seamlessly monitor regulations and requirements in all jurisdictions, make sure they’re in compliance, as well as track the progress of corrective actions stipulated by regulators.”

“We’re pleased to team with Origami to offer access to our comprehensive and fully up to date regulatory compliance information and audit solutions to EHS professionals and team members using their platform,” said Gail Ankiewicz, president, STP. “Our leading-edge solutions have become the standard for safety, risk and compliance executives across all industry sectors throughout the U.S. and Canada and are rapidly gaining popularity in many other parts of the world; they are sure to be a differentiator for Origami’s expanding EHS clientele.”

In addition to the resources available from STP, Origami offers an extensive suite of digital EHS solutions available on a highly configurable, fully integrated, web and mobile platform. Functionality includes safety management, analytics, PSM (process safety management), occupational health, and environmental management. Access more information on Origami’s EHS suite at https://www.origamirisk.com/products/environment-health-safety.

To learn more about Origami and STP’s partnership, go to origamirisk.com/origami-stp-partnership.

About STP ComplianceEHS

STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces audit publications and associated protocols, full-text content and regulatory monitoring covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.

About Origami Risk – Risk Solutions

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify risk, insurance, compliance, and safety management. Origami delivers its highly configurable RMIS, GRC, EHS, and healthcare risk management solutions from a secure, scalable platform that includes tools for centralizing data, automating critical workflows, and providing insight into risk and safety initiatives. A singular focus on client success underlies Origami’s approach to developing, implementing, and supporting their innovative, award-winning software. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.