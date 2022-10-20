Playmaker Capital Inc. Announces Uber One as Presenting Sponsor of Soccer Focused Brand The 90th Minute

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that Uber One has been named presenting sponsor for The 90th Minute’s audio-video and social media channels.

The 90th Minute includes two flagship properties, Kicked Back and Sunday League Pundits. Kicked Back is a twice-weekly video podcast series and daily soccer content creator across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Sunday League Pundits is a soccer and lifestyle-themed property that has generated over 9 million likes on TikTok and produces a weekly podcast and livestream channel for soccer matches and esports events. The 90th Minute operates under Playmaker platform business, The Nation Network, delivering North American soccer fans a fresh take on soccer content that is based on authentic voices, friendly banter, and expert analysis.

Uber One is Uber’s new membership program that brings together the best of Uber and Uber Eats, including discounts and exclusive experiences such as $0 Delivery Fee, 5% off rides, premium support, and top-rated drivers. Uber One will sponsor The 90th Minute’s soccer content from October 2022 until December 2022 to provide audiences a relevant property to interact with during the World Cup and beyond. Media buying for the Uber One and The 90th Minute campaign has been spearheaded by Mediacom, Uber One’s agency of record, and will include segment and title integrations that highlight how Uber One’s services can enhance every sports fan’s gameday plans.

The 90th Minute is led by Chief Content Officer, Caroline Salame (Szwed), a former member of Canada Soccer’s Women’s National team and former contributor for Toronto FC and Rogers Sportsnet. Mrs. Szwed is a voice of authority in the world of soccer, and in addition to talent-read advertising segments, she will leverage The 90th Minute platform and its omni-channel audiences to drive meaningful value for Uber One.

“The 90th Minute is an authentic and highly entertaining North American soccer brand with leading on-air talent, making it an ideal partner for us as we look to interact with more soccer fans leading up to World Cup 2022,” said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. “Uber One’s $0 Delivery Fee, 5% off rides, premium support, and top-rated drivers enable fans to better engage with friends, family, and sports they love, and this partnership will amplify all of this.”

“This partnership is a perfect opportunity for Uber to leverage our unique reach with young Canadian sports fans,” said Adam Seaborn, Playmaker Head of Partnerships for North America. “Sports fans are already on their phones and this digital-first partnership allows fans to go from content to commerce in just a matter of clicks.”

