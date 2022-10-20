Helix and BM Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Next-Generation Embedded Finance

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix by Q2 (NYSE:QTWO), a cloud-native platform purpose-built for embedded finance, and BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, have announced they are partnering to provide comprehensive embedded banking solutions for consumer brands, combining Helix’s embedded finance platform and bank partnerships with BM Technologies’ award-winning app development services and program management. The combined solution enables consumer brands to offer differentiated banking solutions that enhance their brand experience without having to build and manage it themselves.

Helix offers the building blocks of banking – accounts, cards, payments, data controls, administrative tools and monetization solutions – all in one place, making it easier for fintechs and innovative brands to embed personalized financial experiences within their applications. Today, Helix serves more than 13 million users, processing over $40 billion in transactions annually.

BM Technologies offers a completely customizable presentation experience and industry-leading back-office capabilities as a part of its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) product offering on a cloud-based platform built for embedded finance. BM Technologies provides a one-stop shop for app development services and program management, including compliance, Know Your Customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), fraud management, and daily operations, along with offering turnkey, customizable customer care solutions. It serves more than two million accounts.

“We are excited to work together with BM Technologies to meet a clear need in the market. Traditionally, brands who wanted assistance with app development and program management had to compromise their goals and instead launch a standardized product due to limitations with the core and program manager,” said Ahon Sarkar, general manager of Helix. “The combination of Helix and BM Technologies delivers a comprehensive and modular banking-as-a-service solution that enables consumer brands to launch unique, fully managed banking products that integrate deeply with their existing business and help them differentiate and drive long-term engagement.”

“The combination of Helix's embedded finance platform with our comprehensive app development services and program management will enable us to better meet the needs of the rapidly evolving financial services market. Together we will solve the critical market needs around flexibility, scalability, innovation, and speed to market. Given our cloud-first technology stack, we will be able to easily integrate Q2’s user-friendly tools into our platform to provide our customers with a seamless experience. In addition, our complementary solutions will be a win-win for everyone involved,” said Jamie Donahue, chief technology officer at BM Technologies.

For more information on Helix by Q2, visit helix.q2.com. For more information on BM Technologies, Inc., visit bmtx.com.

About Helix by Q2

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.