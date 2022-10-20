The Latin Recording Academy® Names Quetzal Fuerte Official Artist for the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Latin Recording Academy® announced that Mexican muralist Quetzal Fuerte has been selected as the official artist of the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®.

Approaching this year’s official Latin GRAMMY artwork with a fresh lens, Quetzal’s mural for The Latin Academy reflects his distinct signature style while merging a unique perspective showcasing the energy of Latin music through the use of colors. The mural is on display in Morelia, Mexico and a sister piece will soon be created at the GRAMMY Museum® in Los Angeles in November, in an effort to provide access to art and local enthusiasm for the upcoming Latin GRAMMYs. Quetzal’s work will be featured prominently on collateral materials and as an exclusive NFT before and during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.

“I am grateful to The Latin Recording Academy for inviting me to join them in crossing a new frontier together through the creation of this mural in Morelia,” said Quetzal Fuerte. “Art is nourishment for the soul, whether it’s visual or through sound, and through this piece we have the opportunity to impact and transform the lives of those who see it here locally or in its digital form, planting seeds of thought and emotion that will hopefully inspire future creators.”

“The Latin Recording Academy is proud to continue its tradition of supporting emerging artists, like Quetzal, whose vision so brilliantly captures the essence of our 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “His murals and accompanying free NFT mark a series of firsts for us at The Latin Academy, as we bridge music and visual art to make both accessible to fans around the world.”

For the official artwork of the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® and accompanying mural, the artist shows a variety of musical instruments to illustrate the multifaced Latino experience through the juxtaposition of bright and dark colors.

In partnership with OneOf, the leading Web3 platform for music, lifestyle brands and sports, The Latin Recording Academy will host the first-ever NFT collection tied to The Latin GRAMMY Awards® with a series of drops celebrating Latin music through a collection of NFTs debuting with Quetzal’s artwork. The first NFT in the series is available free on OneOf’s website for Latin GRAMMY enthusiasts. Users that claim the free NFT will unlock airdrops of exclusive content from the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.

Quetzal Fuerte describes himself as an urban acupuncturist. Rather than needles, he uses a paintbrush to bring healing to the pressure points of cities, covering blank spaces with colorful, allusive art that depicts the highs and lows of modern life while providing residents with moments of respite.

For the opportunity to enter to acquire this NFT visit: OneOf.com/latingrammys.

Use of 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards artwork requires express written permission from The Latin Recording Academy. Send requests to Communications.LatinAcademy@grammy.com.

The Latin Academy will host the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The telecast will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central). For airing times in additional countries, please consult local guides.

ABOUT QUETZAL FUERTE:

After studying architecture, Quetzal Fuerte began his painting career in his hometown of Morelia, Mexico, which is also the site of his biggest work to date, a 72-meter behemoth titled “Fuerza del Trabajador.” Heir to the proud legacy of Mexican muralism, Fuerte also cites influence from farther afield and works in a variety of other media. To view his work click here and/or follow @Quetzal_Fuerte on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy® is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

ABOUT ONEOF:

Deeply committed to a sustainable blockchain future, OneOf is an NFT platform designed to create an environmentally sustainable, creator-and-fan-friendly experience. Built on multiple environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain protocols including Tezos and Polygon, OneOf enables its artists, athletes and brand partners to mint NFTs with zero blockchain transaction fees. OneOf aims to bring the next 100 million non-crypto-native fans into Web3 by removing the technical frictions and allowing fans to pay for their NFTs with credit/debit cards as well as many top cryptocurrencies. Dedicated to charitable causes, OneOf offers partners using their platform the option to donate portions of their NFT proceeds to charities of their choice.