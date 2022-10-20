AdvisorAssist and Presults Partner, With Merchant Backing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvisorAssist, a Massachusetts-based compliance firm backed by Merchant Investment Management, today announced it has completed an equity investment in New York-based Presults, a leading provider of archiving and compliance solutions for the financial industry.

Presults is transforming how compliant archiving is performed within the wealth management industry. Their innovative technology utilizes a real-time review process that flags compliance problems before they start, offering a simplified and enjoyable user experience for advisors.

"We are thrilled to partner with AdvisorAssist and Merchant to help us grow our footprint in the industry,” said Larry Shumbres, CEO at Presults. “Chris Winn and his team have built an incredible organization that advisors love, and this strategic partnership will enable our respective clients to adopt a new standard in compliance that is easier to manage, reduces cost, and is highly-effective."

As a national leader in RIA compliance support services, AdvisorAssist provides comprehensive, turnkey solutions for both new and transitioning advisors, as well as established registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms.

"The innovation and effectiveness of the Presults solutions have been a major win for AdvisorAssist clients. We look forward to our enhanced partnership to deliver the best risk mitigation solutions for advisors," said Chris Winn, CEO of AdvisorAssist.

"We see significant potential in this partnership to deliver improved services and solutions to financial services companies,” said David Mrazik, managing partner at Merchant. “As part of our value-added approach to strategic partnership, we are always looking for new ways to support our partners with resources and opportunities that help them accelerate growth and reduce risk.”

About AdvisorAssist

AdvisorAssist is a leading consulting firm supporting registered investment advisors. Through consultative services and outsourcing, AdvisorAssist provides expertise, resources and actionable solutions that enable investment advisors to achieve their full potential. For more information visit advisorassist.com.

About Presults

Presults provides compliance and archiving software to independent financial advisors and broker-dealers. The Presults solution covers SEC and FINRA requirements for archiving emails, SMS, websites, and social media platforms — with an innovative approach to flagged keywords utilizing a real-time review process. For further information about Presults and the solutions offered, visit presults.com.

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.