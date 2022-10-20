Tavant Announces Integration with Experian to Drive Mortgage Application Efficiency with Enhanced Instant Form Fill

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of industry-leading digital lending solutions, and Experian, the world’s leading global information services company, are working together to minimize friction in the mortgage application process and improve the borrower’s loan application experience. By integrating Experian’s Enhanced Instant Form Fill for Mortgage with FinXperience and FinConnect, components of Tavant’s VΞLOX digital lending platform, lenders, with a consumer‘s permission, can automate data entry and prefill borrower information on the Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) – providing a more simple and seamless experience for borrowers and loan officers.

Experian’s Enhanced Instant Form Fill empowers borrowers to permission access to their personal data, which is automatically added to their mortgage application. With increased automation, lenders can drive efficiency, reduce friction, and grow their business. Enhanced Instant Form Fill also leverages Experian’s fraud and identity solutions, Precise ID® and FraudNet, to authenticate borrowers and protect their information throughout the experience.

“We’re excited to integrate with Tavant to help lenders streamline their mortgage application process,” said Susan Allen, Head of Product at Experian Mortgage. “By reducing manual data entry, lenders can modernize their borrower experience, increase pull-through and conversion rates, and improve data accuracy.”

FinXperience, Tavant's intuitive platform of point-of-sale experiences, and FinConnect, their intelligent lending data and enterprise mortgage services integration hub, are VΞLOX products and implementable across all lending channels, including retail, wholesale, and others. These integrations will allow lenders to increase automation, reduce manual data entry, and provide their borrowers with more elegant and comfortable user journeys. This will decrease their time to completion and improve the overall application conversion rate.

“We at Tavant are committed to improving the consumer experience, and it is more important now than ever before for lenders to find ways to differentiate their offerings and drive efficiency,” said Sarvesh Mahesh, CEO of Tavant. “Tavant is the right partner to eliminate inefficient, highly manual, and extremely costly procedures, and start focusing on creating a frictionless customer journey and increasing application completion.”

VΞLOX is an AI-powered digital lending product suite that delivers best-in-class lender and borrower experiences. It utilizes automation and straight-through processing to configure immersive lending journeys that accelerate loan manufacturing and improve loan quality. Tavant's VΞLOX suite of products optimizes the back office, simplifies the middle office, and transforms the front-end consumer experience into an efficient digital data flow.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3,000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian. Other product or company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.