SG Blocks Taps Investment Banking Firm for Strategic Advisory Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has engaged with a private, leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York, for strategic advisory services.

The Company will provide further information on the relationship in the near future when deemed appropriate. Those with questions are invited to reach out to the Company’s investor relations firm, Equity Animal, of whose contact information is listed below.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

