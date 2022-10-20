The Standard Partners with Noyo to Modernize the Customer Experience

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, has entered into a strategic partnership with Noyo. This partnership reinforces The Standard's commitment to digital transformation by bridging member enrollment and eligibility data across benefits technology platforms. The solution will enable faster group connection and processing times, as well as decreasing operational overhead for benefits administration.

By incorporating Noyo's capabilities around handling, standardizing, and transmitting data quickly and accurately, The Standard is making it easier for employers to administer their benefits and employee enrollments and reducing data issues that can disrupt coverage. The partnership will provide an enhanced billing experience and access to data, allowing information to pass quickly and seamlessly between stakeholders.

“The Standard is making a significant investment in our group insurance business to transform the way we connect with and provide service to our customers,” says Jill Schlofer, second vice president of Implementation and Enrollment for The Standard. “We are investing to deliver a superior outcome for our customers through a unique combination of expertise, caring and digital experience."

Key Partnership Benefits

Streamlines member maintenance updates including open enrollment, new hires, qualifying life events and demographic and termination changes across all group sizes.

Allows brokers to connect clients faster, spend more time advising their clients and less time on administration.

Performs member enrollment data audits to ensure eligibility changes are processed quickly and accurately.

“I am incredibly excited to see an insurance carrier with more than a hundred years of history adopt the technology of the future,” said Shannon Goggin, CEO at Noyo. “We look forward to transforming the way key benefits data is managed and enabling The Standard to focus on their mission to protect the lifestyles of their customers.”

To learn more about how The Standard’s partnership with Noyo can benefit your business, visit our strategic partnerships page.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, Inc., StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

About Noyo

Noyo is the modern data infrastructure that makes frictionless employee benefits possible. Founded by leaders in benefits, insurance and API technology, Noyo is the first company transforming the underlying infrastructure of the benefits industry with seamless digital connectivity. With Noyo, crucial benefits data is instantly available anywhere it’s needed, unlocking new possibilities for how benefits are designed and delivered. To learn more about how Noyo’s industry-leading technology is powering the next generation of employee benefits, visit www.noyo.com.