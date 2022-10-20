New Rehabilitation Hospital to Open in December under New Agreement Announced by Mercy and Lifepoint Rehabilitation

ST. LOUIS & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercy and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, today announced a joint venture agreement for the new Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital South. The new facility is scheduled to open by the end of the year on the campus of Mercy Hospital South.

Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage the day-to-day operations of the $37 million, two-story, standalone 50-bed acute rehabilitation hospital. The hospital will provide care for adults recovering from conditions such as neurological disease, injury to the brain or spinal cord and other debilitating illnesses or injuries. It will have two units – one catering to the needs of brain injury patients, including stroke victims, and the other serving general acute rehabilitation needs.

“We want to meet the needs of our community, which let us know they need improved access to acute rehab care here in south county,” said Sean Hogan, president of Mercy Hospital South. “That became even more critical during the pandemic, when we were forced to cut the number of patients we could serve by half because we could have no more than one patient per room due to COVID-19. Not only will we now be able to care for more patients, every patient will have a private room.”

The new rehab hospital will replace the existing Mercy Rehabilitation Services – South located within Mercy Hospital South.

“This new facility will greatly benefit our rehab patients by providing them access to the latest technology and equipment available. That includes an outdoor courtyard with a pickleball court and other amenities that provide a little fun during the rehabilitation process,” Hogan said.

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital South will be the sixth hospital operated jointly by Mercy and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, formerly Kindred Rehabilitation Services. This successful partnership started 15 years ago with Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital St. Louis and now has a footprint across three states, with additional locations in Springfield, Missouri; Fort Smith, Arkansas; and two in Oklahoma City.

“We are pleased to build on our relationship with Mercy and increase access to rehabilitation services in the St. Louis area,” said Donna Flannery, regional vice president of operations for Lifepoint Rehabilitation. “Our partnership and this new facility will increase the community of therapists, nurses and other healthcare professionals dedicated to providing high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services and passionate advocacy for patients in south St. Louis County.”

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 25 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized quality care and one of the nation’s largest Accountable Care Organizations. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners, and more than 40,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

About Lifepoint Rehabilitation

With more than 30 freestanding inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) across 18 states, Lifepoint Rehabilitation is a partner of choice for many major hospital systems in the creation of joint venture operations that are industry-leading in clinical and financial outcomes. Through our IRFs and more than 100 acute rehabilitation units (ARUs), Lifepoint Rehabilitation brings proven rehabilitation management and services expertise to help our patients recover and return home quickly from a number of conditions, including strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, amputations and trauma. Lifepoint Rehabilitation is a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Lifepoint Health.

About Lifepoint Health

Lifepoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of making communities healthier®, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 62 community hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 170 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. Through its innovation strategy, Lifepoint Forward, the company is developing meaningful solutions to enhance quality, increase access to care, and improve value across the Lifepoint footprint and communities across the country. For more information about the company, visit www.LifepointHealth.net.