BattleBots Slots Hit the Scene of World Championship VII, Live in Las Vegas

The world's first BattleBots slots are arriving soon to casinos, with iconic environments, sounds, scenes, and machines from the popular robotic combat sport and TV show broadcast in over 150 countries.

The world's first BattleBots slots are arriving soon to casinos, with iconic environments, sounds, scenes, and machines from the popular robotic combat sport and TV show broadcast in over 150 countries.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BattleBots®, the world’s premier robot combat competition, announced a preview of the world’s first BattleBots casino slot games at World Championship VII, ahead of the upcoming official launch. Created by global casino games developer Konami Gaming, Inc., BattleBots slots are scheduled to arrive at casinos next month, featuring iconic environments, sounds, scenes, and machines from the popular robotic combat sport and TV show broadcast in over 150 countries. BattleBots slots invite players to take part in a clash for cash, as reel symbols, bonus events, and action sequences bring top bots roaring to life, and hungry for a handpay. Spectators at the World Championship VII and Season 7 filming can preview BattleBots slots through October 30, 2022, at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas.

“From cash awards to crazy explosions, BattleBots slots are packed with features for players and fans to enjoy. There are appearances by some of the most iconic BattleBots from over the years, and a jackpot feature involving the coveted Giant Nut,” said Edward Roski (Trey), BattleBots creator and CEO. “Working closely with Konami, we’ve taken the BattleBox into a casino slot—putting players right in the center of the action.”

“Since BattleBots slots were first announced, fans in markets from across the globe have expressed interest and excitement,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “The anticipation around the world’s first BattleBots slots is unmistakable, and the wait is nearly over.”

The new BattleBots slot series is displayed at the live taping of BattleBots Season 7, at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas through October 30, 2022.

For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.

About BattleBots

BattleBots is the most popular robotic combat sport in the world, now seen in over 150 countries. The famous TV show and live event feature custom built, remote-controlled robots, designed and operated by competitors to fight in a 48’ x 48’ bullet proof glass arena. Created by Ed Roski and Greg Munson, BattleBots is produced by BattleBots, Inc. and Whalerock Industries. Executive producers are Chris Cowan, Edward Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge, Aaron Catling, and Evan Gatica. For more information about BattleBots, please visit battlebots.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.