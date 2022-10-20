Sidus Space Executes Launch Agreement with Vaya Space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company, focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, today announced that it has signed a launch agreement with Vaya Space for four launches over multiple years. Vaya Space is an emerging leader in sustainable space access and this agreement expands Sidus Space’s ability to deliver satellite services.

Sidus Space recently announced a launch agreement with SpaceX for a total of 5 expected launches in the next 13-15 months. In addition, as an ISS implementation partner, Sidus also has the ability to launch from the ISS which creates multiple paths to orbit for LizzieSatTM with the signing of this launch agreement with Vaya Space.

LizzieSatTM is Sidus’ 100kg, partially 3D printed, small satellite for its planned multi-mission LEO satellite constellation. Sidus Space has an approved International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Spectrum license for multiple altitudes and inclinations. LizzieSatTM satellites will fly custom payloads tailored to maximize customer return on investment.

“As we progress toward launching LizzieSatTM, we are pleased to expand our launch options that will enable us to meet the robust demand for our satellite services, one of the many Space-as-a-Service solutions we deliver to the growing space ecosystem,” said Carol Craig, Sidus Founder and CEO. “As part of our mission of ‘Bringing Space Down to Earth™’, securing multiple paths to orbit ensures the flexibility to meet our customer’s mission schedules.”

"We are excited to work with Sidus Space to provide sustainable space access and reliable delivery of their innovative satellite constellation,” said Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of Vaya Space.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Vaya Space, Inc.

Vaya Space is a privately-owned, vortex-hybrid rocket company based on the Space Coast of Florida with subsidiary operations in Brazil. Vaya Space has developed breakthrough and patented technologies that transform access to space. Vaya was created in 2017 by Sid Gutierrez, former Space Shuttle Commander and NASA’s first US-born Hispanic astronaut. Launch Control’s final words to Sid at liftoff were “Vaya con Dios” vs. their traditional “Godspeed,” and following this inspiration Vaya was born.

Vaya is a purpose driven, sustainability focused, and environmentally conscious enterprise dedicated to making a difference for humankind. Vaya Space competes in estimated $1 trillion small satellite low earth orbit launch sector. Vaya’s unique vortex-hybrid rocket engines overcome the costs and other issues associated with traditional liquid bi-propellant rockets to transform the safety and affordability of the industry, and its engines utilize more than 2 million bottles’ worth of recycled thermoplastics per launch.

Additional information can be found at vayaspace.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.