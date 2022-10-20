STRATA Networks Selects Render for Utah Open Access Fiber Network Project

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global leader in geospatial network construction technology, Render Networks, today announced STRATA Networks selected their purpose-built network construction platform to deliver Lehi City’s open access fiber network. Once completed, Lehi City will entirely own the network infrastructure and follow an open access model where participating ISPs can access the infrastructure and benefit from subscriber revenues, backed by a trusted network operator partner.

Headquartered in Utah, STRATA Networks is the largest independent telecommunications cooperative in the state with nearly 70 years of industry experience and three decades of experience in building and operating fiber networks.

STRATA Networks selected Render’s platform based on the proven deployment success with community FTTH network builds and the ability to streamline design and construction with automation, machine learning, and real-time progress visibility.

“Render is helping us to significantly reduce the time and effort required to build an open access network like Lehi City. This technology will enable us to manage multiple builds and multiple contractors with greater visibility, often far beyond our existing network boundaries,” said Dave Ryan, Chief Operations Officer at STRATA Networks.

“Furthermore, we chose Render because of its telco construction management capability and expertise including the ability to transform network designs into detailed work for our crews. We know this will have direct savings on the required FTE and labor over the lifetime of the project, an important consideration in today’s landscape.”

“The open access network that STRATA Networks is building is a progressive approach that will lend itself to many efficiencies in terms of delivering the best services to its communities,” said Sam Pratt, CEO at Render Networks. “At Render, our baseline is achieving the most efficient FTTH build with a commitment to industry-leading cost and schedule savings. Network providers like STRATA Networks are crucial to solving the digital divide and we are thrilled to play a role in delivering these heightened levels of productivity and savings to STRATA Networks and Lehi City.”

About STRATA Networks

STRATA Networks was founded in 1948 when a few residents, who lived in the remote portions of the Uintah Basin, undertook an effort to bring phone service to their homes. Today the STRATA Networks’ cooperative, headquartered in Roosevelt, Utah, has grown to employ close to 300 people and provides a variety of technologically advanced services. STRATA continues to expand and offer leading-edge services including nationwide wireless coverage, the fastest broadband internet in the Uintah Basin, advanced TV, and their flagship home telephone service. STRATA has become the leading telecommunications provider across the Uintah Basin and into parts of Wyoming and Colorado, serving over 60,000 customers.

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators and construction teams. Through the automation of manual tasks and improved utilization of resources, Render’s end-to-end geospatial network construction platform eliminates all paper-based processes, achieving real-time progress transparency and generating time and cost efficiencies of 30% while improving visibility and control across global telco infrastructure rollouts. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.