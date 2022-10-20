Jewelers Mutual® Group Renews Partnership with Guidewire to Support Overarching Customer Experience Transformation

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to serving the jewelry industry since 1913, today announced the extension of its partnership with Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE). Expanded capabilities will power and simplify core operations, allowing Jewelers Mutual to continue to adapt to changing market demands and deliver additional value to its customers.

“Our business strategy revolves around leveraging modern technology and data to create great experiences for our customers, providing them with the information and services they need anytime, anywhere, on any device,” said Scott Murphy, president and chief executive officer at Jewelers Mutual. “Partnership with Guidewire continues to be a foundational digital investment.”

Guidewire Cloud provides an open architecture with improved cycle times to change, enabling clients to be more agile to changing market conditions. Benefits built into Guidewire Cloud include internal controls, business continuity and resiliency, disaster recovery, and SOC2 compliance.

“We appreciate Jewelers Mutual’s confidence in our partnership as well as in InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud and look forward to joining in their mission to deliver meaningful solutions for the evolving needs of customers,” said John Mullen, president and chief revenue officer, Guidewire.

About Jewelers Mutual Group

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Consumers put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The Group insurers’ strong financial position is reflected in their 35 consecutive ratings of “A+ Superior” from AM Best Company, as of November 2021. Today, Jewelers Mutual Group continues to raise the tide of the industry by listening to what jewelers need and offering products and services that meet those needs. A suite of powerful solutions is offered that enables businesses to streamline and grow, run secure and successful operations, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers are Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, SI (a stock insurer) and JM Specialty Insurance Company. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. The Jewelers Mutual home office is in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

