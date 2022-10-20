Bonaventure and Project Destined Announce Strategic Partnership to Grow the Next Generation of Commercial Real Estate Leaders

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, announced its partnership with Project Destined. Bonaventure’s partnership will support Project Destined and its mission to provide training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate to students from underserved communities. Since its founding in 2016, Project Destined has worked with more than 4,500 participants in 35 cities across the U.S., the United Kingdom and Europe. Bonaventure welcomes its Fall 2022 mentee group from Georgetown University, Howard University, George Mason University, Virginia State University and George Washington University.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the extraordinary work Project Destined is doing to invest in the future of our industry’s leaders and innovators,” said Dwight Dunton, founder and CEO of Bonaventure. “We look forward to equipping these young students with the insights and skills necessary to understand what goes into forming communities, and are excited to show them a deeper look into our industry in hopes of inspiring their own personal and professional goals.”

Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students join executives to evaluate actual commercial real estate deals in their community and compete in a pitch competition to industry leaders to earn scholarships. Bonaventure mentors will prepare, engage, and guide students one-on-one to help them develop a range of fundamentals—including financial, technical, presentation, and leadership skills—designed to aid them in obtaining internships, certifications, and full-time employment, launching their careers in commercial real estate.

“We are excited to partner with Bonaventure to grow our work in Washington, DC,” said Cedric Bobo, Co-Founder of Project Destined. “The Bonaventure team has invested incredible resources to provide this group of students with mentoring, exposure and networking opportunities. We are proud to partner to prepare the students for potential careers in real estate.”

About Bonaventure

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management company specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, asset management and property management with over 6,000 apartment units across 29 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, Bonaventure has become one of the top 15 most experienced HUD developers in the nation and has completed $500 million in HUD loans and over $2.25 billion in transactions. With its focus on building enduring value through ingenuity, Bonaventure boasts a full suite of investment capabilities.

About Project Destined

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and love courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com.