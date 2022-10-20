Pyramid and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Decision Intelligence to Government Agencies

NEW YORK & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Pyramid Analytics’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform available to federal, state, and local government agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Key Points:

Decision Intelligence enabled by AI and Machine Learning (ML) can modernize the delivery of critical public services, including healthcare, homeland security, and defense in the US federal market segment.

Carahsoft has added the award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform to numerous existing federal contracts and will provide marketing and sales support to generate demand within the federal market, state and local governments, and higher education institutions.

Through this partnership, Pyramid is represented by Carahsoft’s team of professionals dedicated to serving public sector customers and partners.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, optimized decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Pyramid’s solutions are now available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Pyramid team at Carahsoft at (888) 606-2770 or PyramidAnalytics@carahsoft.com.

Carahsoft’s technology portfolio includes the best-of-breed AI, ML and HPC capabilities to help Government agencies connect technology and industry partners with solutions that fulfill mission needs. To learn more about Carahsoft’s AI and Machine Learning Solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/ai-machine-learning.

Quotes

Joe Fritsch, Director of Federal Sales, Pyramid Analytics:

“Carahsoft has a proven track record selling innovative technology to federal, state and local Government entities across the United States. They also have a long history of forming strong partnerships with emerging technology leaders that will help Pyramid reach important market segments. The Pyramid team looks forward to many beneficial years of partnership with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to deliver value to our government customers.”

Edward Walinsky who leads the Pyramid Team at Carahsoft:

“This partnership provides Government customers with the opportunity to leverage their business data to make better, more informed decisions. We look forward to working with Pyramid and our reseller partners to deliver business intelligence and analytics to our government customers.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers insights for making faster, optimized decisions by providing direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers including New York City (Pyramid Analytics USA, Inc.), London, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide, because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.