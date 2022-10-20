NAPE Expo Charities Fund Receives $1 million donation to establish American Hero Award

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A $1 million donation has been pledged to the NAPE Expo Charities Fund for the creation of the NAPE Charities American Hero Award. The inaugural award will be given in honor of the late Anthony J. DeToto Sr., known for his tireless support of U.S. veterans. In subsequent years, it will bear his name: the NAPE Charities Anthony J. DeToto American Hero Award.

Given in $100,000 annual increments over the next decade, the donation for the award comes from an anonymous group of America’s energy producers in honor of DeToto’s legacy. The funds will benefit veterans groups supported by the NAPE Expo Charities Fund.

“A true American hero, Anthony DeToto never wavered on the commitment he made as a West Point graduate to provide a lifetime of service to our country. He was a past attendee of NAPE Charities Luncheons and shared NAPE’s passion for supporting our veterans, which makes this award especially fitting,” said Brian Melton, a longtime friend and colleague.

The NAPE Expo Charities American Hero Award will be officially announced during the upcoming NAPE Classic Plus event. DeToto’s legacy and the inaugural inductees of the NAPE Hall of Fame will be honored at the NAPE 30th Anniversary Kickoff Party at Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company on Oct. 25. To register, visit napeexpo.com/nape-classic.

The award will be presented to DeToto’s family at the Feb. 2, 2023, NAPE Charities Luncheon, which will feature former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper as keynote speaker. To register, visit napeexpo.com/summit.

After graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and officer training, DeToto was stationed in Germany where he led two platoons and then commanded an engineer company when he was deployed to Kuwait in 1993 with the 3rd Infantry Division, 2-37 Armor. He left active-duty service in 1999, joining the National Guard and then the Army Reserves while also running the West Point Military Liaison Officer program for the state of Connecticut. Following his military career, DeToto worked in wealth management, most recently as senior vice president and private client advisor within Bank of America Private Bank in Houston.

DeToto’s various roles supporting the military community included serving as the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (East Texas Region). He also was president of the West Point Society of San Francisco and Dallas and spoke across the nation advocating veterans initiatives.

Since 2009, NAPE Charities has donated more than $5.25 million to help nonprofit organizations that support U.S. veterans. A full 100% of the funds raised by the NAPE Expo Operators Committee from energy industry partners are donated directly to deserving charities selected by the NOC. The 2023 NAPE Expo Charities Fund grant recipients are Rebuilding America’s Warriors, PenFed Foundation and TADSAW Inc. (Train a Dog — Save a Warrior).

NAPE Charities donations are made possible thanks to the support of the NAPE Operators Committee, NAPE sponsoring companies and other generous donors. In 2019, the same group of America’s energy producers pledged a $1 million donation in honor of the late President George H.W. Bush. The donation is being distributed in $100,000 increments over a 10-year period.

About NAPE

The largest energy prospect expo in the world, NAPE was founded in 1993 by the American Association of Professional Landmen and now also includes the Independent Petroleum Association of America, Society of Exploration Geophysicists and American Association of Petroleum Geologists as partner hosts. The annual NAPE Summit brings together prospects and all the key players needed to evaluate, facilitate and execute deals. The 2023 NAPE Summit will be held Feb. 1-3 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. To stay connected on all things NAPE, please visit NAPEexpo.com and follow NAPE on Twitter @NAPE_EXPO, Facebook @NAPEexpo, Instagram @napeexpo and LinkedIn.