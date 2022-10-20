Navidar Client, Your Money Line, Raises Venture Capital

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Your Money Line (the “Company”), a leading financial wellness technology platform, founded by Peter Dunn (aka Pete the Planner®), in 2017, raised a Seed Round of growth equity to expand its business. Since its founding, the Company has grown rapidly as its financial solutions have been adopted by a wide range of enterprises. These solutions include financial guides, tools, assessments, helplines and a mobile-friendly dashboard.

“Navidar has been an excellent and creative partner who has helped us to translate our vision into a compelling investment story and business model,” said Peter Dunn, Founder and CEO of Your Money Line.

"Peter’s dedication to his craft is inspiring and we are excited to have helped him assemble the foundation so that he could execute his corporate finance plans. We were confident our strategic guidance would improve Peter’s plan and give him the tools to go out and successfully complete his transaction,” said Matt Kreutz, Managing Director of Navidar.

“Indiana is a strategic market for our firm, and we are delighted to provide the community with a broad range of general business and financial consulting services to help them build a fundamental foundation for their current and/or future transactions. We are proud to have helped Your Money Line on its path to success," said Stephen Day, Managing Principal of Navidar.

About Your Money Line

Your Money Line’s mission is to serve financially unwell employees and, by helping them, help employers. Designed in 2017 by Peter Dunn (aka Pete the Planner®), an award-winning financial expert, Your Money Line’s robust technology platform, mobile dashboard and dedicated team of experts provide employees top notch guidance that’s personalized to them. Peter is regularly considered one of the foremost experts on financial wellness. For more information, visit www.yourmoneyline.com.

About Navidar

Navidar Holdco LLC (“Navidar”), with a presence in Austin, Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and San Antonio, is an investment banking firm that provides strategic merger and acquisition advice, capital raising solutions, and corporate advisory services to businesses and investors in dynamic industries. The firm focuses on SaaS software, eCommerce & Internet, information technology services, specialty manufacturing, and health care information technology companies. Navidar principals have completed more than 400 transactions representing nearly $110 billion in M&A and capital raising, for both private and public companies, over the past 20 years. Navidar Group LLC, an affiliate of Navidar, is a broker-dealer that is registered with FINRA and SIPC. To learn more, visit www.navidar.com.