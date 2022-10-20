Apex Group Selects Enfusion Platform to Enhance Daily Middle-Office Services Offering

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions for hedge funds and asset managers, announced today that Apex Group, a global financial services provider, has selected the Enfusion platform to enhance the delivery of middle-office services to its global fund administration client base.

Apex Group will utilize Enfusion’s state-of-the-art software for cash and position reconciliation, corporate actions processing and verification, trade affirmation and break resolution, shadow NAV calculations and reporting, and more as part of its middle-office offering.

As a leading multi-asset class front-to-back-office SaaS platform, Enfusion is a natural fit for the middle-office services Apex Group provides for buy-side institutions such as asset managers, hedge funds, family offices, pension funds and allocators, as well as broker/dealers. These services create efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve controls by outsourcing partially or fully, the back, middle and front office framework.

Apex Group is already using the platform to deliver services to five fund managers based in Asia Pacific and Australia. As Apex Group’s middle-office services continue to expand globally Enfusion will play a central role in their best-in-class technology footprint supporting their single-source offering for clients.

“Apex Group is one of the industry’s leading fund administration and middle-office service providers and we appreciate the recognition of our technology capabilities as a critical addition to their best-in-class offering,” said Oleg Movchan, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Enfusion. “Furthermore, it represents another example of Enfusion’s continued expansion beyond our core market segments. We’re excited to align with Apex to serve their global clients and look forward to our shared growth.”

Alan McKenna, Global Head of Middle Office Services at Apex Group further added: “A robust middle-office function is paramount to the smooth running of a fund and for investor satisfaction, especially as regulatory obligations evolve. Our latest partnership with Enfusion is evidence of our commitment to offering solutions underpinned by market-leading technology which supports our clients’ operations, enabling them to mitigate risk, deliver efficiencies and reduce operational costs.”

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management SaaS platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one, cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 750+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

About Apex Group

Apex Group Ltd., established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider. With over 80 offices in 40 countries worldwide and more than 10,000 employees upon the close of announced acquisitions, Apex Group delivers an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients and family offices. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fund services, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody, super ManCo services, corporate services including HR and Payroll and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory solution. Apex Group’s purpose is to be more than just a financial services provider and is committed to driving positive change to address three core areas; the Environment and Climate Change, Women’s Empowerment and Economic Independence, Education and Social Mobility.